A Faribault-based developer has asked the city’s Planning Commission to alter the landscaping plan that he promised to adhere to in a 2014 agreement with the city.
Developer Todd Nelson has become a familiar face at city hall in recent months, applying for and receiving funds from the city’s Economic Development Authority, and Housing & Redevelopment Authority.
The owner of Faribault-based Dynamic Electric, Nelson also owns properties throughout the city and in Rice County. In recent months he’s sought to expand that portfolio with a comprehensive remodel of the old Masonic Lodge downtown. Nelson purchased the historic property from the Faribault Masons, which had occupied it for 145 years, in hopes of turning it into a small apartment complex. Under an agreement struck with the HRA, half of those apartments must be rent-controlled for a decade.
Nelson estimates that the total cost of remodeling the old lodge and returning it to sound condition will be about $1 million. In total, the city has offered to fund about 30% through low-interest or forgivable loans. City officials have cited Nelson’s clear vision and largely clean business record as reasons to back the project, along with the dire need for additional housing throughout the region. However, they’ve also noted that he still has unfinished business at one residential property.
The property in question is located along 23rd Street NW, very close to Daikin Applied on the north side of town. In 2014, Nelson received the city’s blessing to build 28 units on the 2.7-acre site.
The original design included two six-plex buildings on the east with two- and three-bedroom apartments, and a pair of eight-unit buildings on the west with two bedroom apartments. Nelson and the city later agreed to alter the designs, adding three additional units to the plan.
The buildings were completed in 2017, and Nelson added landscaping and additional amenities in 2018. However, the landscaping installed didn’t follow the original site plans, as Nelson requested a number of changes. The most major of those was the elimination of playground equipment at the site. With no other playgrounds in the area, Nelson originally agreed to install playground equipment in anticipation that young families might move into the apartments.
However, Nelson has stated that due to the economics of the project, it quickly became dominated by senior citizens. Seeing the playground equipment as an unnecessary expense and a potential target for vandalism, Nelson asked to scrap the plans.
The city’s Development Review Committee recommended denial of the change. In addition to the absence of playground equipment the committee noted other issues, including insufficiently sized building address signs and the lack of a stormwater maintenance agreement.
When it came to the playground equipment, the Planning Commission has been more sympathetic to Nelson’s request, noting the demographics of the apartment community. However, it said Nelson needed to come up with a sensible recreational alternative to the playground equipment.
In response, Nelson recommended the installation of a horse shoe pit and a shuffleboard court to serve the needs of the units' senior clientele. Planning Commission members again expressed tentative support, but said they’d need to see more details.
Nelson now has two more weeks to submit a plan for final approval. If the final design doesn’t please the city, Nelson would be bound to follow the landscaping requirements of the modified agreement signed in 2016.
“Where it’s at right now, we’re not ready to sign off on it,” Planning Commission member Chuck Ackman said on Jan. 22. “The Planning Commission was open to an alternative use but what was in front of us was not enough.”