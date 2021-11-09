Right next to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office patches he wears on the sleeves of his uniform is Troy Dunn’s heart.
But while a cop with an obvious emotional streak may not fit the stereotype, it’s a trait that’s served the retiring sheriff very well.
Dunn’s predecessor, Richard Cook, calls it a “sense of empathy.” HOPE Center Director Erica Staab-Absher says it shows a “genuine commitment” to the community and the people he serves.
Dunn grew up on Faribault’s north side, the oldest of five born to Dan and Shirlie Dunn. Quick to reminisce about his youth, Dunn recalls riding his bike with friends to the old Paul Bunyan store, the extra-long school bus route with driver Sid Wunderlich that went through Medford and Kenyon before dropping off riders, and ride alongs with his dad when Dan worked as a Sampson’s Dairy milkman and for C&S Vending.
“If I did really well, I got a pack of chocolate donuts,” he said of the ride alongs with a grimace, immediately regretting any mention of cops liking donuts.
His youth, he said, was filled with visits with cousins and to his mother’s parents’ farm in Farmington, Boys Scout camping trips with Troop 304, and family dinners out, often to A&W or the Chicken Coop. If the Dunn kids were really good, he said, the family would go to a restaurant in St. Paul or to a supper club.
But his fondest memories are reserved for his grandmother, Eloise Dunn, who he often accompanied to Sunday church services followed by lunch at her house or Wimpy’s on Central Avenue. The family matriarch, he says, enjoyed cooking for her grandson, especially when he’d take advantage of open lunch and walk from school to her house on Seventh Street where they’d eat on the porch if the weather was nice.
He had his first taste of being an emergency responder at 14, working with fellow Scouts as an usher at a Minnesota Gophers football game. When a male fan lost consciousness, Dunn signaled for help as he’d been instructed, then proceeded to perform CPR, a skill he learned in Scouts. The experience helped cement his desire to help others.
Dunn wanted a career in the medical field, but believing medical school wasn’t for him, decided instead to become an EMT. Then came Career Day.
It was a typical set up where students register for a handful of sessions in which speakers share information about their jobs, exposing students to different career possibilities. Dunn registered for the paramedic, teacher, mortician (a request from his grandmother) and law enforcement sessions where the future officer learned about the Police Explorers program being launched by the Faribault Police Department.
Five students, including Dunn, joined the program, then led by Capt. Steve Grundman.
Times were different, and Dunn and the other Explorers not only got an unvarnished look at police work, they often assisted officers, doing much more than the today’s Explorers supporting role.
His first ride along is an oft-told story, and one that might have sent others running to a less difficult line of work, But Dunn, who still tears up at the memory, said that finding his 16-year old Faribault High School classmate Greg Fette dead in his vehicle after being struck by a drunken driver and accompanying Officer Kevin Otis to notify the Fettes that their son had been killed was “God’s way of saying ‘you can tolerate it.’”
Nearly 37 years later, it’s a memory he can’t shake, and one that likely led him to focus so strongly on traffic safety. He frequently sharing the story at events with young drivers just before prom and graduation and becomes visibly upset when talking about drunken drivers, speeders and the deaths on Rice County’s roads.
Last year, there were 10 traffic-related fatalities in the county. Most weren’t wearing seat belts.
Dunn admits he was frustrated that the message didn’t seem to resonate.
But Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen says Dunn’s worked hard to ensure drivers are belted, follow posted speed limits and eliminate distractions.
“I think he’s been a leader in Toward Zero Deaths and traffic safety,” said Bohlen. “He’s been a phenomenal leader in that.”
The issue is so important to the sheriff that he hopes to continue working on it even after he retires.
He was also an ardent supporter of reorganizing the region’s task force, which in 2017 included LeSueur County.
“Support for the drug task force was really appreciated by the Faribault Police Department,” said the chief.
‘A willing spirit’
There’s a joke among Rice County’s Sheriff’s deputies that Dunn is something of a magnet, and not the kind that attracts the positive.
“He always seemed to be at the wrong place at the right time,” said Cook.
And while the former sheriff remembers Dunn being nearby when a man went into cardiac arrest at the Big Steer off Interstate 35 and using a defibrillator to save the motorist, there are plenty of other examples.
There was the time Dunn was in Lonsdale for a meeting when a domestic incident there turned violent, when he spotted the vehicle of a murder suspect two blocks from him home, when he was first on scene with an attempted murder suspect holed up inside a Faribault home or when he just happened to be outside Morristown when a series of tornadoes decimated that part of the county.
Staab-Absher says it was Dunn, who served on HOPE Center’s board for about eight years, who responded to an incident that led to her career helping victims of domestic and sexual violence. It was 1996 when her friend and co-worker Julie Carroll was shot and killed by a man Carroll had spurned. Carroll’s 8-year-old daughter was also shot, but survived.
Years later, as HOPE Center board members shared their reasons for being involved in the center’s work, Dunn recounted the effect that incident had on him.
“Just seeing how that impacted him as well,” said Staab-Absher. “Just seeing how invested he is in the community and how he uses that passion to help other people.”
Dunn’s passion doesn’t just extend to law enforcement. Some days, it seems, Dunn is everywhere. He’s a member of the Faribault Rotary and served as its president in 2017, he and his wife Tara are mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, he volunteers to help at Bethlehem Academy’s booth at the Rice County Fair, was a member of his church band and served as percussionist with Minnesota Brassholes Rockin’ Sheriffs band. And that doesn’t count the hundreds of times he’s flipped burgers, raised money, or just lent a hand during a community event or fundraiser.
“He always brings a willing spirit,” said Staab-Absher. “He just shows up and doesn’t have to be in the lead role. He’s willing to do the work. And that’s unique.”
Cook, who’s known Dunn since he was a teenage Faribault Police Explorer, says the sheriff, who served as Cook’s chief deputy, hasn’t changed in all those years.
“He has empathy, knowledge of the job, an ability to act. He’s composed under crisis.”
All are traits Cook says were evident in Dunn even in the mid ‘80s, something he says isn’t just uncommon, but “extraordinary.”
But despite the horrors he’s seen in 33 years in law enforcement, nearly all with Rice County, Dunn remains a positive force. While he readily admits to getting angry and frustrated at some of the things he’s seen, he tries to maintain perspective and often relies on his faith for help.
“I have great friends, a great family and good faith that help keep me going,” he said, adding that the he sees much more good in the community than bad.
Friday will be Dunn’s last day wearing a Rice County Sheriff’s Office badge. After his successor, Chief Deputy Jesse Thomas takes the oath of office at 4 p.m., Dunn will pack up all his sheriff’s department gear so it can be tossed in a far corner of the county landfill.
“I think I put my heart and soul into this job and tried to do the best that I can,” he said. “My only regret is I didn’t always bring my A game home.
“Because I gave so much to this job I wasn’t as good of a husband and a son as I should have been … I hope I can spoil them in retirement.”