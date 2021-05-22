NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham have partnered with Northfield video game developer Monster Games to launch a brand racing video game, SRX: The Game on May 28.
The game will feature the all new Superstar Racing Experience series, which debuts this summer on CBS, and is a collaboration between Stewart and Evernham, as well as George Pyne and The Montag Group.
SRX: The Game will feature all the thrills and excitement of the real SRX race series, including 16 superstars of motorsports such as Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan and Michael Waltrip. It’s racing the way it was meant to be, featuring a mix of dirt and asphalt short tracks like Eldora Speedway, Knoxville Raceway and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. In addition to the SRX series, race in Stadium Trucks, 305 Wingless Sprints, and Dirt Late Models on over 50 tracks for non-stop action.
“After our successful partnership with All-American Racing and the Sprint Car game, I was excited to sit down with Monster Games and get to work on this new project” said Tony Stewart, “Between the unique style of racing that SRX is bringing to the table, the mix of dirt and asphalt, and the fact that it’s all old school short tracks, we knew a video game would be a ton of fun for our fans.”
The game features a career mode where the goal is to start out as a local dirt track racer and work your way up through the ranks. But, to get to the SRX series, you’ll have to make a name for yourself, and ultimately become a Superstar. Several different modes of play, including Online Multiplayer, Quick Race, and Championship Mode, add to the fun.
“SRX is all about driver talent, and seeing who is the best. It’s that simple. We want to put these guys on some amazing tracks in equal cars, wave the green flag, and then enjoy the show” said Evernham, “I can’t think of a better experience to put into video game form than what we’re trying to do with the real world series. I’m really excited about what we’re building, and can’t wait to show it off to the world.”
SRX: The Game will be available for digital download on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.