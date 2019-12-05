There’s no better time than the holiday season to support area families in need. And Rice County’s Historical Society is doing its best to reward that generosity this December.
In exchange for dropping off a nonperishable food item or personal care products, museum visitors will get free admission this month. At the end of December, donated goods will be given to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Located at 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, the food pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Food pantry volunteer Larry Muhlenbein said that the food pantry serves about 250 families a month.
It’s the first year the Historical Society has offered such a promotion. Historical Society President Brian Schmidt said that supporting the food pantry is a simple but important way to give back to the community.
“We thought it’d be a neat thing to do for the museum and families of Rice County,” he said. “As a bonus, people can come into the museum and see how Rice County (history) is preserved.”
Even with the strong overall economy, many Rice County families are struggling to make ends meet. A significant housing shortage has resulted in a lack of affordable housing throughout the region, and rising prices are hitting families on low and fixed incomes hard.
Muhlenbein said that the pantry is always looking for donations to serve the less fortunate. In particular, the pantry regularly struggles to keep up with demand for personal care items, such as toothpaste, shampoo and soap.
In addition to food, the pantry also helps provide clothing, shoes and bedding items to those in need. During the holiday season, there’s even a program to provide new or lightly used toys for children up to 14 years old.
The pantry is always looking for volunteers as well. With no paid staff, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul relies entirely on the generosity of volunteers to serve those in need. Muhlenbein encouraged those interested to stop by and fill out an application form.
The Faribault Area Food Shelf, located at the Faribo West Mall complex at 220 Western Ave, is also looking for donations. Its open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Food Shelf Director Linda Gerr said she’s grateful for the support of local churches and civic organizations. In addition to those donations, the Food Shelf is looking to assemble a variety of nonperishable foods for its Christmas holiday baskets.
Rice County Jail and Community Corrections staff are among the leading supporters of the Food Shelf. Geer said that the two departments donated a total of 8,000 pounds of food this holiday season.
In addition to making the donations, staff from both departments helped the Food Shelf organize and stack the food. Geer said she’s incredibly grateful for their contributions.
“That’s a lot of food,” she said. “We’re glad they brought a lot of people out here to help.”