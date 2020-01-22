Seeking to protect the health of rural residents, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has applied new rules designed to reduce the amount of a dangerous chemical in the water supply.
A new statewide report suggests that one in eight Minnesotans may be drinking tap water with dangerous concentrations of nitrate. The actual number may be even higher, given the limited data on private wells.
Unlike public water systems, private wells aren’t required to undergo regular testing. They’re also disproportionately located in farming areas, where nitrate, a component in fertilizer and manure, can be washed off fields by rain and into groundwater. Water high in nitrates has been linked to severe health issues, including different types of cancer, elevated heart rates and a potentially fatal condition known as blue baby syndrome in which infants are deprived of oxygen.
Under the new rule, farmers are prohibited from applying commercial nitrogen fertilizer in the fall and in drinking water supply management areas with elevated nitrate levels. The new regulations are coupled with programs to help farmers to adopt greener practices.
Area farmers, more interested than ever in sustainable farming practices, have expressed support for the new nitrogen fertilizer restrictions. Some ag watchdogs have been more critical, noting that the new rule doesn't address manure or contamination of private wells.
Among those critics is Gyles Randall, a retired University of Minnesota professor and soil expert who lives in Waseca. Randall said that the regulation is weaker than it should be because it is focused on when the fertilizer is applied, not the quantity in which it’s applied.
Locally, the impact isn’t as likely to be as great as in some parts of the state. Well owners in 300 townships across the state are eligible to receive free nitrate testing because they’ve historically had elevated levels of nitrates, but only four are in Rice County.
Three of those townships (Bridgewater, Cannon City and Northfield) are in the Northfield area, while the fourth is Morristown Township, in the county's southwest corner. Dakota County townships adjacent to the city of Northfield are also included on the list.
However, the city of Northfield itself hasn’t had significant issues with elevated nitrate levels. Faribault's water also lacks dangerous concentrations of the toxic chemical, according to Public Works Director Travis Block.
Rice County Soil and Water Executive Director Steven Pahs said that geology plays a major role in protecting local groundwater from contamination.
“We have a lot of heavy clay soils,” he noted. “We’ve got a lot of separation between the ground and the water surface.”
Still, the Soil and Water Board and Cannon River Watershed Partnership have both worked hard to educate local farmers on the danger of nitrates leaking into groundwater, particularly in the northwest portion of the county.
In December, officials from the Department of Agriculture came to Rice County to talk about proper soil management techniques. The CWRP’s Alan Kraus noted that proper soil management techniques aren’t only environmentally friendly but profitable as well.
Pahs said that even with proper soil management techniques, it’s still important to get your water checked regularly for nitrates and other contaminants if you have a private well. He noted that minor soil differences can make a big difference to groundwater quality.