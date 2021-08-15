It'd been about five years, but Ken Gare, a three-time best BBQ winner at Faribault's Blue Collar Festival, was back.
Gare, a Faribault resident, who heads the Cast & Blast Smoke 'n Shack team, was out early Saturday with his family: parents Ken and Joan Gare, and niece Hailie Gare. By 1 p.m., the ribs, cradled in foil and being cooked over an open flame, were getting a good mopping with Gare's special sauce.
Like Gare, John Stepan, who also entered Saturday's competition, enjoys cooking, and spending time with others who share his interest.
"I like hanging out with the other people out here, listening to the music," Gare, of Faribault, said, the sound of Moses Oakland's guitar wafting down Central Avenue.
Music. There was plenty of it all weekend long. From Los Rebeldes in Central Park Wednesday to Annie Mack Saturday to Luke Smith at the Straight River Gold Course Sunday.
Friday's car cruise-in and two-band lineup of the Tropical T-birds and Wreckless filled several blocks of Central with cars and folks anxious to celebrate summer.
There were RC demo derbies, too. Nate Nemitz, of Shakopee, best his 16-year-old son, Jack, who took second. Blayze Breyer, 17, of Faribault, took third.
Nate Nemitz says it's a great hobby for all ages and something the father and son can do together.