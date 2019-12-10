Genova Products, a Michigan-based manufacturer of vinyl construction products, has laid off around 50 workers “indefinitely” at its Faribault manufacturing plant.
One of the plant's employees, who asked not to be identified, said workers were notified of the indefinite layoff Friday. Employees were told they could return to work Monday, but a sign outside the facility Tuesday said "Plant is closed until further notice."
In a press release to Paducah, Kentucky, news outlets, company officials blamed the layoffs on a shortage of raw material that has lasted longer than anticipated. Company officials haven't been clear whether the layoffs are temporary or permanent, and haven't responded to numerous calls seeking comment. Reports from across the nation indicate that all six of its plants are currently shuttered. Workers in several locations have told local news outlets similar stories of last-minute layoffs and a company that's been unwilling to respond either to employees or media.
With more than 50 years of experience manufacturing vinyl products, Genova Products is one of the largest and most established companies in the industry. Starting with vinyl plumbing, the company expanded to manufacturing vinyl gutters, fencing, railing and deck flooring.
Genova's Faribault plant is located at 500 12th St. NW, next to Jennie-O-Turkey Store and across from the Cannon River. It was built in 1973. Genova registered in Minnesota as a foreign company in 1987.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism President Nort Johnson said he hopes that the layoffs will be temporary and that Genova’s employees will soon be able to get back to work.
Before the layoffs, Genova had around 570 employees in its six plants across the U.S. In addition to Faribault’s plant and its headquarters in Davison, Michigan, Genova plants were also located in Rensselaer, Indiana; Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Paducah, Kentucky, and Sparks, Nevada.
Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray says he's also aware of the situation but he's also been unable to get additional information at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.