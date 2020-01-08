A renewable energy project that has been in the works for more than two years has been officially suspended, according to an update provided to the Steele County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday from the project company.
On Dec. 5, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission granted a request from NextEra Energy Resources to withdraw its route permit application for the Dodge County Wind project, bringing the entire project to a screeching halt. The project, which is spread throughout Dodge, Steele and Olmsted counties, was expected to have a maximum capacity of up to 170 megawatts produced by up to 71 wind turbines. Each turbine was to be up to 88 meters tall from the ground to the hub in the center of the blades. The areas in Steele County that would have been impacted include Aurora and Havana townships and a very small section of Owatonna Township.
Mike Weich, a project director with NextEra, explained to the commissioners during the regular meeting on Tuesday that a cluster of seven projects – including the Dodge County project – triggered the need of upgrades at the transmission center in Nebraska. Those upgrades came with such a high cost that it in turn made the Dodge County Wind project uneconomical, according to Weich.
“We are not moving forward in 2020,” Weich stated. “But we are moving forward, we just have to find a new place to connect.”
The project was originally slated to connect with the Byron electrical substation, but that has now proven to be cost prohibitive. The company had planned to begin building the wind farm in early 2021 and start commercial operations later that year, but Weich stated that no construction is likely to begin before 2022 at the point in time.
While Weich noted that the design of the wind farm is complete and unlikely to be affect by any changes in transmission routes, he added that the turbines they were originally planning on constructing will no longer be available two years from now.
“The turbines in Steele County will have to change,” he stated. “But this just means that they will be higher, bigger and more efficient.”
He added that once they are able to find an acceptable place to connect that they will simply “restart the clock” on the project schedule.