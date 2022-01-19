The new owner of Faribault’s iconic Farmer Seed and Nursery hopes city officials will provide some financial help with a plan to redevelop the site at Fourth Street NW and Eighth Avenue NW.
On Tuesday, councilors got their first look at KK&G Properties’ proposal for 42 apartments and self-storage in new and existing buildings. A funding proposal for the $12.2 million project includes $2.2 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF).
TIF funds would be captured from the difference between current taxes and the increase generated by redevelopment. Community and Economic Development Director Deanne Kuennen said TIF would only be used for historic preservation and the apartment buildings.
While the company considered a range of uses for the property, owners found most of the seven buildings had heavy water damage and mold contamination, due to leaking roofs and exposure to the elements. In December, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission signed off on a permit to demolish five structures.
In addition, owners said they face thousands of dollars in cleanup of contamination. Over its 130-year history, the site has been home to a dry cleaner, gas station, and manufacturing business.
KK&G’s current plan has two three-story apartment buildings facing Fourth Street NW, with 18 studio, 12 one-bedroom, nine two-bedroom, and three three-bedroom units. The company expects to install 75 parking spaces for vehicles and eight for bicycles.
Councilor Sara Caron seemed disappointed in the mix of apartments and wanted to see more of the three-bedroom units. Kuennen said the city can ask, but the answer comes down to what makes financial sense for the developer.
“You can say 'We would like to have more units,' but it has to work for them as well,” she said.
The site plan showed buildings virtually surrounded by parking, and Caron asked whether KK&G planned to add any green space. Kuennen said those details would be worked out through the city’s planning process.
However, she added, “It’s a pretty tight site.”
Ultimately, Caron said she couldn’t support a $2.25 million TIF request and felt the city was being “guilted” into providing assistance because of the emphasis on historic preservation.
“We need to keep in mind what the residents need here, and I don’t think this is it,” she said.
The large TIF amount also concerned councilor Tom Spooner, who felt it set a precedent for future developments. He also wanted to see more information.
“Overall, I’m in favor of the project,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go. I want to see a site plan, PUD, everything it’s gonna take before I’ll approve this.”
Councilor Janna Viscomi sounded more enthusiastic.
“I think this is a great development. It’s an opportunity to turn a blighted property into something of value,” she said.
Viscomi also asked that the developer continue to work with the Historic Preservation Commission to “respect the history of the space.” They could do so voluntarily, Kuennen said, but the property lies outside the city’s historic district.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said he supported the plan and TIF assistance but also wanted to see a lower number.
“The original idea was to bulldoze the building and put in storage, and now we’re getting 42 apartments,” he said.
City Administrator Tim Murray said councilors could approve a smaller TIF amount. He said no one knows yet what the TIF district will support. For instance, if the increase in taxes amounts to $200,000 annually over 25 years, it could be as much as $5 million.
Other sources of funding for the project include a $1.7 million contribution from KK&G, bank financing of $7.5 million and a $287,000 grant.
Kuennen said she will provide more information about the TIF amount and what the developer would have to bring to the table during the council’s January 25 meeting.