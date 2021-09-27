Three years ago, Nancy Greer decided to participate in the annual Fall Festival Chili Cook-off to help bring some fun back into Faribault’s downtown area and promote its local businesses.
“It’s fun to see the community come together,” said Greer of Faribault Main Street and Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s annual event. “They’ve done such a beautiful job decorating downtown. I love the stories with the benches and the Tilt-a-Whirls. It’s really a neat thing, they’ve really improved it a lot.”
Held each year in downtown Faribault, the unique contest where attendees sit in the judges’ seat returns for another afternoon filled with a variety of chili and fun for all from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Over a decade in the making, Main Street Coordinator and Tourism Director Kelly Nygaard says a handful of businesses got together as a way to engage with customers and celebrate the changing of seasons. It has become a beloved tradition for many, with a little bit of competition thrown into the mix.
This year, Nygaard says there are 12 contestants, with Greer being one of them.
Greer looks forward to participating in the contest each year, adding that it is something she truly enjoys. Along with serving up a tasty pot of chili, Greer likes to try new, experimental hors d’oeuvres like apple pie taco pizzas. While some appetizers are new each year, Greer says she always includes smoked prime rib, at least five different cheeses, sour cream, corn bread muffins, crackers with cheese and homemade pepper jelly to serve as palate cleansers before the next sampling of chili is consumed. A sweet dessert is typically included.
“You meet a lot of people, and see a lot of families together (that) you don’t get to see that much, so it’s fun to see the community come together,” said Greer.
Along with showing creativity in the foods prepared, contestants can also put their creative minds to the test to come up with a fun theme for their table decorations. Nygaard says an award is also given for the best decorated table, along with one for the chili cook-off contest winner. Some themes that have stood out to Nygaard over the years include Vikings, zombie and the 1970s.
In the past, Greer has decorated her table with Route 66, as a road-trip theme. This year she plans on having an American/patriotic theme.
But it’s not just the cooks who have all the fun, attendees can sample all chilis available for $5 and vote for their favorites.
Nygaard says that contestants get pretty creative with their food preparations, with some including cupcakes on the side and others exploring different types of chili like a peanut thai chili and a vegan chili.
“It’s fun to see what people come up with,” said Nygaard. “There’s a lot of creativity that goes into this. It’s really fun to see it all come together and see what takes the cake, depending on people’s palates.”
A mix of new and old contestants, Nygaard says there is also friendly competition among some contestants. There is a husband and wife duo who have competed against each other for three years now. Each keeps their recipe secret, but set up side by side to see who will take the crown each year. While some contestants are businesses in the district who want to connect with consumers, others are individual community members that enjoy the process of being in the downtown area and putting their cooking stills to the test.
Excited to bring people downtown for a great afternoon/evening, Nygaard is most looking forward to feeling a sense of community again.
“It’s been a really difficult last year and a half,” said Nygaard. “This is an opportunity to come together and celebrate the changing of the seasons and enjoy a fun activity as a community.”
Following the contest, Our Place on Third hosts the band, Sweet Potato Jackson, from 4 to 8 p.m. As usual, Faribault Foods donated beans for the chili so Nygaard says every pot will be truly local.