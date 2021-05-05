After an extraordinary year on the frontlines of the greatest public health challenge in a century, nurses at Faribault’s District One Hospital are full of pride with the work they’ve done and look forward to the future.
May 6 has officially served as National Nurses Day since 1982. National Nurses Week runs through May 12 to honor the birthday of Florence Nightingale, a 19th century British nurse widely considered the founder of modern nursing.
Though they might not have the most high profile or glamorous position, nurses have long been respected as everyday heroes within our communities. Day in and day out, they step up to save lives and help patients through the most challenging of situations. Nursing has long been the occupation Americans trust more than any other. According to Gallup’s latest annual Honesty and Ethics poll, 89% of Americans see nurses as very trustworthy. 2020 marked the 19th consecutive year nurses have taken the top spot.
Over the last year, the challenges faced by local nurses have been greater than ever. On a daily basis, they’ve put their own health and safety on the line to care for COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives.
District One’s Marylou Hofer, who assumed her position as the hospital’s Director of Patient Care during the pandemic, is among those management professionals who have been tasked with keeping the nurses under her watch safe.
Hofer served as a floor nurse in intensive care for more than a decade before transitioning into management, so she has a sense of what her nurses are going through. Still, she said it’s been a real challenge to help them stay safe while caring for COVID patients.
While official reporting has been spotty, an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation and The Guardian, more than 3,600 healthcare workers perished in the first year of the pandemic. To keep nurses safe, District One has used plenty of PPE and special ventilation in patient rooms.
At District One, many of the brave care workers roaming the halls are Faribault born and bred, true hometown heroes who have come back home after college to help their neighbors. That includes Lindsay Peroutka, who has been at District One for more than a decade.
The Faribault High School graduate achieved her dream of working as Emergency Room nurse after spending her time on the Medical Surgery floor. Despite the challenges she faces every day, she has no regrets on her career choice.
“I’ve always been proud of my occupation but (COVID) has made me even more proud of what I do,” she said. “I feel like I make a difference every day, especially with patients for whom this diagnosis causes a lot of fear.”
Pertouka has had to take plenty of extra precautions during the pandemic, and she’s still concerned that she could spread the virus to family members. Fortunately, she said that management has done a good job keeping nurses up to date with changing protocols.
Now a Morristown resident, Peroutka is grateful to have the opportunity to work at a smaller, community-focused hospital. She spoke with great respect of her colleagues, saying that so many nurses have truly gone out of their way to help their patients.
“Everyone really cares about and has been devoted to the care of each and every patient,” she said.
Peroutka’s colleague Luke Froelich is also a Faribault High School graduate. Unlike his colleague, he wasn’t always so sold on the idea of being a nurse, initially attending Concordia-St. Paul to study English, psychology and German.
Unsure of his future, Froelich decided to shadow a nurse on the hospital’s third floor, where he works today. Nursing wasn’t initially on his radar, especially since he primarily associated the profession with women — but the idea of going into nursing started to grow on him.
During school breaks, Froelich would come back to Faribault to work at the A&W Drive-In, and always appreciated the simple pleasure of providing quality customer service. It was his desire to help people for a living that drew him into his current profession.
“I thought to myself, to have a job where you can look in someone’s eyes and make a difference in their life is rewarding,” he said. “Most nurses are in this profession because they want to care for people.”