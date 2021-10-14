Taking a solo test drive has landed a Faribault man in legal trouble.
Robert Vern Morgan, 38, reportedly walked into a Northfield car dealership Monday, telling a salesman he was there to pay for a car.
After being shown a 2015 Ford SUV, Morgan said he was going to take it for a test drive, but when the salesperson said he was required to accompany anyone taking a vehicle for a test drive, Morgan reportedly swore at the man and threatened to kill him. The salesman asked if Morgan was sure, Morgan repeated his threat and continued to swear at the man, according to a criminal complaint.
The salesman said he got out of the vehicle and Morgan left with the vehicle, according to court records. He was later stopped in the vehicle in the city of Faribault.
Morgan reportedly told officers that his vehicle had broken down and he walked to the Apple Auto Group to test drive a vehicle. He admitted to swearing at the salesman and said that his tone may have scared the man, but denied making threats and stealing the SUV because he had paid for it.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set Morgan's bail at $20,000 without conditions.
In other reports
• John Blaze Frank, 34, of Northfield, was charged Sept. 20 with two counts of felony domestic violence after reportedly acting in a threatening manner, hitting the victim with a door and squeezing her arm hard enough to leave bruises. Frank reportedly told officers the victim was overreacting. Frank has twice been convicted of domestic assault and convicted of making terroristic threats, which have enhanced the current charges.
• Victoria Susanne Smith, 29, of Northfield, was charged Sept. 21 with first-degree sale of methamphetamine after she allegedly sold 27.65 grams of a substance that later tested positive for meth to a police informant working with the Cannon River Valley Drug Task Force agent.
• Noah Jude Carlson, 19, of Faribault, was charged Sept. 22 with felony third-degree burglary, and two misdemeanors: tampering with a motor vehicle and underage consumption after a Faribault resident said he returned home from walking his dog to find several of his credit cards lying on his garage floor and several beers missing from a refrigerator. The victim reportedly told police he had left the garage door open while he was on the walk and that when he returned, he saw a younger man stumbling around with a backpack so he started following the younger man.
The responding officer reported that Carlson displayed obvious signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol. Carlson allegedly admitted to drinking a “couple” of beers and said he had more alcohol in his backpack. During a search of Carlson, officers found a debit and medical card belonging to the victim, receipts showing the victim's credit card number in his pants pocket, according to court reports. Inside his backpack, officers reportedly found cans of beer the victim had said were missing from his home.
• Danika Joy Freeman, 21, of Ceylon, Minnesota, was charged Oct. 8 with third-degree meth possession and giving officers a fake name after officers approached a car she was sitting in to discuss a parking violation. Officers searched the vehicle after noticing it smelled of marijuana. While officers conducted the search, Freeman reportedly walked to some trees and tossed something into a wooded area. Officers searched the area and reportedly found a glass pipe with meth residue in ti
• Jose Garibay, 19, of Northfield, was charged Monday with felony domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence following an argument with a female victim who reported that Garibay, who had been drinking, pushed her against a counter and choked her, making it impossible to breathe. An officer allegedly noticed a red mark on the victim's neck. Garibay, who reportedly took a breathalyzer, had a blood alcohol content of .206.