An improv comedy show coming to the Paradise Center for the Arts isn’t a kids only or adults only event, but one that appeals to anyone with a competitive side and a sense of humor.
ComedySportz (CSz) Twin Cities presents an hour and a half “match” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
“We also have the all-area student exhibition happening then, and were trying to find a family-friendly show to go with that,” said Julie Fakler, Paradise Center for the Arts operations manager.
Set up like a game show competition between two teams of two improv comedians, the overall goal of CSz is for cast members to “out-funny'' each other. Audience members yell out suggestions for cast members depending on the game, and a referee gives the audience voting authority. The interactive show is made up of scenes and games that last four to five minutes each.
“We call it ‘rated E’ for everybody,” said Doug Ocar, cast member and co-owner of CSz. “It's a show that adults will enjoy, but kids can come, too. Adults won’t feel like they’re at a kid show.”
Whether audience members are on a date or looking for a family outing, Ocar said CSz is appealing to all ages. And to make sure the content of the show remains clean, he said audience members who shout out suggestions too “below the belt” receive the Brown Bag Foul and need to wear brown paper bags on their heads the remainder of the show. The same goes for cast participants who accidentally let an adult comment slip.
“That just makes it more fun and funny,” said Ocar. “There’s a Groaner Foul too; if there’s too much of a pun that it makes you groan, you have to apologize.”
In head-to-head games, Ocar said cast members may be eliminated if their jokes fall flat or if they hesitate in their delivery. Two cast members —one per team — will be tasked with singing songs, telling stories, or reading lines from a piece of paper. Some of the games involve a keyboard accompanist, and others involve specific constraints or “hurdles” to provide an extra challenge to competitors. The last team standing in each round wins points.
“It’s sort of like a sport where every time you touch a ball it goes differently,” said Ocar. “We have lots of different games we do, always off the top of our heads, so that’s the way we keep it going.”
ComedySportz was founded in 1989 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Twin Cities chapter is part of CSz Worldwide, a network of 30 cities. Ocar began performing with CSz in 1991 and took ownership of CSz Twin Cities, with co-owner Mary Strutzel, in 1995.
CSz Twin Cities performs in Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Iowa and the eastern Dakotas. While the group doesn’t have its own venue, Ocar said the cast performs at private events for organizations, schools and church groups, and for birthday parties. CSz also teaches classes and provides team-building opportunities for work groups trying to bond.
Ocar said about 35 performers make up CSz Twin Cities, and they rotate through three to four public matches and six to 10 private matches per month.
“It’s fast paced, it’s funny and has a lot of different elements to it,” said Ocar of CSz. “It’s all about the joy of play and having a great time.”