Southbound Interstate 35 concrete pavement repairs were completed Friday, Oct. 25 between Elko New Market and Faribault, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Lane closures on southbound I-35 were removed Friday afternoon. Work continues on the northbound lanes, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 2, weather permitting.
The concrete pavement repairs require closing one lane of traffic, so crews can replace the damaged concrete panels and failed joints in that lane, while also allowing traffic to continue on the road.
Average daily traffic volumes along this stretch of I-35 range from 33,500 to 41,000 vehicles, which means traffic delays and backups are likely especially during key commuting hours in the mornings and afternoons. Weekend traffic backups are also likely.
Motorists can plan in advance to leave earlier for their destinations or seek alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. A good way to monitor real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at www.511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to www.mndot.gov.
Motorists will be alerted to the work in advance. To learn more about this type of work, go to the MnDOT website: www.dot.state.mn.us/information/roads/cpr.html.