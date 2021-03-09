Plans to develop 34 single-family lots as part of the third phase of Bridgewater Heights are underway in Dundas.
Mark Gunther, of Fenway Development Inc., has submitted an application to the city to develop the lots, acrossHighland Parkway from the existing Bridgewater Heights development. Gunther is proposing to replat a portion of that subdivision originally intended for townhomes to single-family use.
Homes in the third phase are expected to be 1,200- to 3,000-square feet and include a mix of single-level and two-story houses with half- and full-basement options. The homes in the this phase are expected to range in price from $300,000 to $350,000.
The Dundas Planning Commission preliminarily approved the development application in February. The final plat is expected to be approved next month. Development on the third phase could start in May. Following the development of the third phase, developers are expected to apply for an annexation of additional land from Bridgewater Township for the fourth and final phase.
“It is continuing the development of Bridgewater Heights,” noted Dundas Administrator Jenelle Teppen. “Obviously there is a high demand out there for single-family homes, and so the developer is hoping to meet that demand.”
Teppen said the close proximity of Bridgewater Heights to Northfield and the surrounding Rice County area make the area a natural progression of the growth Rice County is experiencing.
“It’s a great neighborhood up there,” she added.
The Dundas City Council in 2017 approved a revised planned unit development with Bridgewater Development and Land Holdings LLC for the Bridgewater Heights development. The agreement allowed for the development of 148 single-family homes platted in the phase two addition. In July 2019, 49 additional lots were approved for development in that phase, off County Road 1 and Highland Parkway. Of the 49, only four are waiting to be developed.
Teppen said the local housing market remains active, noting she receives a “couple requests per week” from developers interested in pursuing single-family housing projects in Dundas.