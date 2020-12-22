Faribault High School seniors Kaylee Tourtillott and Alli Velander came away from their district equity team meeting with a new understanding of what it means to be fair and impartial.
Tourtillot and Velander learned that not all students feel comfortable and accepted in their classrooms, and that can inhibit one's ability to succeed. One major goal of the district equity team, which they described in a report they shared Monday with the School Board, is to ensure all students have the support and can develop the tools they need to graduate and pursue educational opportunities during or after high school.
That means, they said, all students should feel a sense of belonging, accepted, free to express themselves, and comfortable standing up for themselves without fear of judgment. Students should also see themselves in the curriculum and feel loved whether learning in the classroom or participating in clubs and activities, they wrote.
“[The equity team meeting] inspired us to see both staff we knew, and some staff we didn't, caring so much for not only their students' academics, but [for] their feelings of belonging in the school environment," Tourtillot wrote in the report. "Listening to them talk about what they have seen around the school, what they have personally experienced and what they want to change, made me tear up.”
As student representatives on the Faribault School Board, Tourtillott and Velander included their equity team experience in their December report. Tourtillott read the report to the board during its Monday meeting and ended with a question: “Would you like to see a student equity group?”
School Board members were fully on board with the idea and thanked Tourtillot and Velander for getting the ball rolling.
“I think the more students we have interested, the better,” said Jason Engbrecht, who completed his term on the board that evening.
Tourtillott credited Superintendent Todd Sesker for introducing the idea to the two of them. They agreed they could potentially recruit students to run and participate within the group, which would offer a space for talking about issues they want to change at Faribault High School.
“While Alli and I will most likely not be active participants in the group only because of our busy schedules, we could be a sounding board for them by being a messenger to all of you if you wish to hear their opinions about a certain topic,” Tourtillott said. “We feel that it is important for students to have a voice, and to be able to openly talk about the problems in our schools and come up with solutions for them.”
Equity has been a recurring discussion at Faribault School Board meetings throughout the year.
When the district surveyed community members, students and staff about a variety of topics in the spring, all three groups indicated a desire to see more equity initiatives at Faribault Public Schools. Surveyed students in particular acknowledged a need for more opportunities and resources for minority students.
In several ways, the Faribault School Board has taken strides to create more equitable opportunities in the district, and even included equity in its strategic plan, which says, “We will commit to a high-quality education for every student.”
The coronavirus pandemic brought to the forefront several areas of inequity among students and families. Distance learning called attention to the lack of WiFi access for some families as well as limited access to technological devices. The district addressed these issues by helping families get free internet trials by acquiring hot spots. The board also approved one-to-one devices for elementary school students for the current school year.
The district has also applied for a grant to allow students — primarily students of color — to explore careers in the education field. The work will be done in partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato. Minnesota's percentage of teachers of color is low, particularly in comparison to the number of students of color.
The student equity group, while given support from the School Board, does not have an official start date. Sesker said during the meeting that he, Tourtillott and Velander would discuss specifics in the near future.