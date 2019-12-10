Each year in the midst of Christmas preparation, Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church invites community members to press pause in their busy schedules and settle in for a meal with friends and neighbors
This year’s Community Christmas Dinner is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. The meal includes chicken breast, homemade meatballs, King Hawaiian stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh dinner rolls, coleslaw, lightly candied carrots and cupcakes.
“People come, they stay or they leave and open a spot for someone else,” said Catherine Williams, secretary for Fourth Avenue Methodist Church. “… We like them to come and enjoy the fellowship of others around the community.”
While the dinner is free to anybody in the community, free-will offerings collected will support the organization Believet Canine Service Partners. United Methodist Church collects donations for a particular cause each year, and Believet was selected as the 2019 recipient. Based in Northfield, the nonprofit organization provides trained rescue dogs, at no cost, to veterans in need of assistance. The Vacation Bible School through United Methodist also collected donations for Believet earlier this year.
A committee of Fourth Avenue Methodist congregants prepares the dinner each year. In 2018, Williams reported the dinner served approximately 350 guests.
In addition to the Community Christmas Dinner, Fourth Avenue Methodist Church invites the community to a Christmas Eve service. Instrumental carols and music begin at 4:30 p.m. at the church, a prelude to the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service.