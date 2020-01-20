With a key deadline fast approaching, officials say that millions of Minnesotans who may need a REAL ID for work or leisure should consider applying soon.
As of Oct. 1, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead they’ll need either a REAL ID, Passport, Enhanced Driver’s License, Enhanced Identification Card or other acceptable ID.
The REAL ID mandate is more than a decade in the making. Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, requiring all state-issued ID cards to meet minimum security standards set by the Federal Department of Homeland Security. In 2009, the Minnesota Legislature approved a bill effectively banning REAL ID by a near-unanimous vote, which was signed by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty. Both Republicans and DFLers said they feared the program was a threat to privacy and personal information.
Minnesota was one of a number of states which resisted REAL IDs, forcing the federal government to repeatedly postpone the transition. This time though, REAL IDs are actually set to come into effect — but many Minnesotans seem to hardly be paying attention.
As of Thursday, just 11% of Minnesotans have applied for a REAL ID or other compliant driver’s license or ID card. In Rice County that number is even lower, with just 4,518 residents, or about 9% of the eligible population, having a REAL ID, Enhanced Driver’s License or ID card.
Many of those individuals may have passports or other means of identification, but some do not. More than 99 million Americans don’t have a REAL ID or a current Passport, and thus could be grounded from flying, according to the U.S. Travel Association.
For several months area residents have been able to acquire a REAL ID card at the Faribault Department of Motor Vehicles Office, located at 1105 Division St W. Northfield’s Department of Motor Vehicles has just started offering them as well.
In order to acquire a REAL ID, Minnesotans need to provide more information and documentation than they need to get a driver’s license. One document proving identity, one document proving Social Security number and two documents proving residency are required.
Even though only a small percentage of Minnesotans have applied for a REAL ID, wait times are still nearly two months, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, urged Minnesotans to stay patient.
“The one thing I would say is to make sure that citizens have patience, because it does have more required documents and it’s not the fault of the deputy registrars who are at the office,” he said. “What’s required has been deemed by federal and state guidelines.”
Even if you’re too busy to make a trip down to the DMV today, you can still get a head start by pre-applying on the DPS’s website. Through the online application a person can enter needed information and review the list of documents they’ll need to complete the application.
As the REAL ID Deadline approaches, wait times are likely to increase significantly with a flood of new applications. In a press release issued Jan. 8, Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, said that now is the time for Minnesotans to plan ahead.
“If folks are planning to fly sometime after Oct. 1, I strongly encourage them to begin the application process as soon as possible,” Daniels said. “Getting ahead of the rush could save you a great deal of frustration this fall.”