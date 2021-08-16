A Northfield woman who reportedly told investigators that she was addicted to fentanyl and that her roommate sells meth to help support her habit has been charged with two counts of felony drug possession.
She and her roommate, Ryan James Lanes, 39, also of Northfield, was charged with third-degree possession and fifth-degree possession.
Victoria Susanne Smith, 28, and Lanes were arrested following an Aug. 10 search of their apartment by Northfield police and area drug task force agents, who had been investigating them both for the sale of methamphetamine.
During the search, agents reportedly found paraphernalia throughout the apartment, a number of unused baggies, a baggie with nearly 19 grams of a substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine, and another bag with 49 pills identified as Lorazepam, a prescription medication used to treat anxiety.
Lanes, too, admitted to selling meth to support Smith's addiction to fentanyl, according to court records.
Lanes, who has three drug convictions, according to Minnesota court records, is serving five years probation for a 2018 drug possession conviction in Dakota County.
• Julio Balvin Gutierrez, 30, of Northfield, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after a pre-teen reported that Gutierrez had sex with her in July. Gutierrez, who initially gave officers a fake name, denied knowing the teen during an Aug. 6 interview with an investigator, but a search of the alleged victim's phone showed that that day he called it five times in about an hour. Investigators reportedly discovered he also sent the victim a photo with sexual content. Gutierrez was also charged with giving officers a false name.
• Dean Donald Drager Jr., 36, of Faribault, was charged with fifth-degree meth possession, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, both felonies, and failing to notify an owner of property damage, a misdemeanor after a Faribault police officer reportedly attempted to pull over the vehicle Drager was driving Aug. 12 for expired registration and mismatched front and rear tabs. When the officer turned on his lights and siren. Drager sped up, allegedly traveling more than 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. A second officer joined the chase, but was flagged down by residents near Second Avenue NW and First Street NW who showed them which Drager had headed. That allowed officer to find Drager and take him into custody.
Officers then learned Drager's vehicle had struck a parked vehicle, causing minor damage to its left front tire and bumper. During a search of Drager's car, officers reportedly found a baggie with almost 2 grams of methamphetamine, a pouch a containing a bag with 0.93 grams of methamphetamine and another containing 2.8 grams of methamphetamine.
