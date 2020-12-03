Faribault city councilors expressed support this week for a proposal to create the city's first formal naming policy.
The proposal, written by Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky, would only apply to Parks and Recreation Department facilities or parks for now. It’s based on naming policies Peanasky reviewed from 13 cities.
The discussion was raised at the council's Tuesday work session after the city recently received a request to rename the Faribault Aquatic Center after an individual who taught children swimming lessons for many years. It could also guide the ongoing naming process of several city parks.
In his memo, Peanasky noted that a name often becomes central to the identity of a facility or park. That identity can persist even if, for whatever reason, the park or facility were to be renamed by the relevant local government body.
“It’s a lot more complicated than just changing a name,” he said. “And when you start calling it something different than it’s been for 20 years, you do confuse a lot of people.”
While the Faribault City Council would still have the ability to name or rename a Parks and Recreation Department facility or park, public comment from the relevant neighborhood association would be solicited.
In addition, the name would be expected to fit into one of three categories: historic events, people or places; outstanding persons; or major donors. From a practical perspective, this might not change much since nearly all currently used names would fit into one of those categories.
The naming policy goes even further, asking the Parks and Recreation Board and city council to search for names that “engender a strong positive image, have historical, cultural or social significance for future generations, and have broad public support.”
Since the policy is specific to Parks and Recreation Department facilities, it also stipulates that any proposed names would also be reviewed by the Parks and Recreation Board. Advertising and corporate insignias/logos will not be for incorporation into any name.
Peanasky added that the board would be expected to focus on choosing names with “historic, social or cultural significance,” while noting this could still leave the door open to a wide variety of names and lively discussions over which ones are most suitable.
Some councilors not only expressed interest in adopting Peanasky’s proposal but expanding it beyond just the Parks and Recreation Department. City Administrator Tim Murray suggested that could require the creation of a group dedicated to naming changes.
Furthermore, naming controversies have generally been few and far between. During his time with the city, Murray said that one of the only notable cases of renaming a city facility was when the Faribault Airport was named after legendary war pilot and Faribault native Liz Strohfus.
Councilor Tom Spooner urged the city to be careful about renaming. Spooner, who works as ice arena and pool supervisor at the Northfield Ice Arena, said that plenty of ice arenas are named after worthy figures - but too often, the local municipality forgets an important detail.
“With ice arenas, they’re often named after famous guys but people don’t know what town they’re in,” he said.
Outgoing Councilor Elizabeth Cap said that Faribault has been fortunate to avoid major controversies around naming.
In Minneapolis, the dispute over changing the name of Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska lasted several years and ended up at the Minnesota Supreme Court. In the coming year, the Northfield school district will be renaming Sibley Elementary School, named for Gov. Henry Hastings Sibley who played a role in the trial and execution of 38 Dakota Indians following the 1862 war in southern Minnesota. The Northfield School Board approved a new policy banning naming district facilities after individuals.
Still, Cap said that the city shouldn’t wait until controversy arises to enact a policy.
“We’re lucky that we haven’t had many things named for people who have a not-so-positive historical reputation,” she said. “Otherwise, I'm surprised we haven’t had to do this before.”