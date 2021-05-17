The general manager of a former Owatonna hotel has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for the 2017 calendar year after being charged in federal court.
Daren Wradislavsky, 50, entered a guilty plea on March 25 to one count of making and subscribing a false return for the 2017 tax season. According to court documents, Wradislavsky reported $75,894 as his wages in 2017, but in reality his wages for that calendar year were approximately $199,914.
This amounts to an additional $38,138 of taxes owed for that year.
As the general manager for the Holiday Inn and Suites, Wradislavsky was exclusively responsible for payroll for himself and all other employees. No other employee supervised the defendant’s work with respect to payroll entries, according to court documents.
In addition to willfully making and subscribing a false tax return in 2017, Wradislavsky admitted to doing the same thing every year prior since 2014. In the plea agreement, it states that for tax years 2014 through 2017, Wradislavsky included commissions and mileage reimbursement amounts on his personal paychecks. When it came to filing, however, he failed to report more than $350,482 in mileage reimbursement on his Form 1040.
A sentencing date has yet to be set for Wradislavsky. The felony offense carries statutory penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, and supervised release of up to one year. Because Wradislavsky has no prior criminal history outside of traffic offense, the sentencing guidelines range for him is 10-16 months of imprisonment with a fine range of $5,500-$55,000. The sentencing guidelines will also require a term of supervised release of one year.
From 2013 until early 2018, Wradislavsky was the general manager of the Holiday Inn and Suites of Owatonna from 2013 to 2018. The hotel transitioned into a Motel 6 in 2020 following the deed holder, Owatonna Hospitality LLC, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July. According to real estate records, the building remains under the same ownership.