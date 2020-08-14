Space that just a few months ago gave the county room to grow is about to serve as the halls of justice.
The 1,430-square foot area, part of a recently completed county Government Services Building expansion, was set aside for future use. But once COVID hit and state courthouses began to reopen, it was immediately clear that felony trials and social distancing weren't going to mix in Rice County. That's because the 1934 courthouse and its undersize courtrooms with large, view-obstructing pillars couldn't accommodate the number of people required for a standard felony trial when spacing everyone 6 feet apart as required by Minnesota Judicial Branch regulations.
Felony trials require a minimum of 12 jurors and two alternates, prosecutors, defense attorneys, a judge, court reporters, the defendant, and often witnesses.
No configuration of the necessary participants worked in any of the four existing courtrooms, Judge Christine Long told the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
"We can't social distance effectively," she said, adding that courthouse personnel tried three different layouts in the largest of the four courtrooms, but were unable to find a workable solution.
Long said the district court in Rice County needs to schedule about 150 felony trials built up over five months. That includes two murder cases, one in which a Faribault woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend. In another, a local man is alleged to have given heroin to another person who later died from an overdose.
Commissioners approved $34,600 for work to finish the space with drywall and carpeting in early June. With that done, the board was asked Tuesday to OK construction of a judge's bench that includes space for clerks and witnesses, and a jury box. Southern Minnesota Woodcraft will do the work, totaling $72,000.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn explained that additional work still needs to be done to the space, which features several large windows and looks out onto Third Street NW. The windows, which create a safety hazard, will be covered with a permanent screening that ensures the glass can't shatter if struck, so the room's occupants can see out, but that anyone outside the building can't see what's happening inside.
On Thursday, County Administrator Sara Folsted said estimates for the window coverings, remaining seating and technology — including audio and video equipment — haven't been received.
While all costs for the project will be paid for with federal government funds intended to cover COVID-related expenses and losses, Folsted says that most of the purchases can be repurposed after the space is no longer needed as a courtroom.
The judge's bench and jury box are being made so they can easily be moved. Technology and other furnishing will also be reused elsewhere.
Only those involved in an ongoing trial will be allowed in the new courtroom. Spectators will be able to view the proceedings in another courtroom inside the courthouse.
It's expected the work will be completed and trials can begin by the middle of September.