A Minneapolis man with three prior drunken driving convictions has been charged with two counts of felony DWI after state troopers say he had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when he was pulled over Saturday on Interstate 35 in Rice County.
Joel Hines Jr., 61, who reportedly had two children in the car at the time of his arrest, is also charged with gross misdemeanor child endangerment and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Hines Jr. was charged after a Minnesota state trooper pulled over a vehicle that had been speeding, weaving within its lane and crossing over the center line at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday on I-35, near the Minnesota Hwy. 21 exit in Faribault.
An adult female passenger and two children, ages 11 and 4, were reportedly in the vehicle. Court documents state Hines’ motor movements “were slow and deliberate and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. The trooper also noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle.”
A half-full bottle of whiskey was found on the floor.
Hines reportedly admitted to drinking only two cans of beer previously but allegedly showed several signs of impairment and had a .267 preliminary blood alcohol content. Hines, who is Black, reportedly refused to take another breath test once he arrived at Rice County jail, saying he hadn’t been read his rights and that he was stopped only because of his race.
Hines was reportedly convicted of driving while intoxicated in August 2015, June 2016 and July 2017, all in Hennepin County.
Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson released Hines on his own recognizance Monday, contingent on him remaining law-abiding, having an alcohol monitor, not driving nor using alcohol/controlled substances and meeting other court requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.