For Faribault High School junior Hannah Wetzel, having an FFA chapter at her school has opened the door to opportunities she didn’t have lbefore.
“It’s allowed me to become a lot more involved in FFA and do more things I wouldn’t have done when I was in my other chapters,” Wetzel said. “I was [previously] in Medford FFA.”
FHS junior JoHannah Gehrke had never participated in FFA until she joined this year.
“It’s been very fun,” Gehrke said. “I’ve been in 4-H my whole life, so I’ve wanted to expand. I encourage everybody else to join.”
This year marked a turning point for the FHS Ag Department, which not only has a newly chartered FFA chapter but also includes four new classes: Ag Studies I and II, Plant Science, and Raising Chickens. Students who take any of these classes are automatically enrolled in FFA, but they can choose their level of involvement.
Ag teacher and FFA Advisor Madeline Schultz said FHS last offered ag classes about 10 years ago. The school’s previous FFA chapter was discontinued about 20 years ago. FHS students previously had the option to enroll in ag classes and FFA through Bethlehem Academy, but the implementation of the seven-period school day this academic year allowed FHS to offer its own programming.
“I think the first year has gone really well, all things considering,” Schultz said, taking the pandemic and distance learning into account. “This year we had about 97 kids enrolled in an ag class and next year 217 kids will be enrolled. Being back in person has really helped because kids are more excited. Every day they get to do some sort of activity, whether going to the greenhouse or checking on the chickens. We can finally do those hands-on activities that are really exciting about ag classes.”
Wetzel took an Ag Studies course the first semester and said, “It was very informational, and I really enjoyed it. It touched on things I didn’t really know, so that was nice.”
The class, she said, focused on leadership, work study, livestock evaluation and the basics of agriculture. In the future, she’d like to participate in Raising Chickens, a prerequisite to a new class coming next year called Meat Science.
Schultz explained that students work with five egg layers, which they bring into the Family and Consumer Science room for the teachers to use for a cooking class. They also have 20 broiler chickens to harvest and cook.
The Raising Chickens class led into a $10,000 grant the Ag Department obtained to help build a meat lab. The project begins this summer, Schultz said, and plenty of processing equipment will be purchased with the grant.
The other new class for next year will be called Exploring Animals, Schutlz said.
FFA at FHS
For being a new FFA chapter, FHS has already proved its success by advancing students to the state contest.
For the first time in her FFA career, Wetzel competed in the Beef Entrepreneurship Proficiency Application contest — and took first place at the regional level. On the same level, Gehrke placed second in Small Animal Production Proficiency Application. Wetzel then took first in her category at the state level and has a chance to compete at the national level in the fall.
“I was very shocked, and excited,” Wetzel said. “It was my first time filling out a proficiency application, so I wasn’t expecting that really.”
A General Livestock Judging Team also advanced to state. Students evaluated six classes of livestock, ranked them first through fourth, and gave reasons for the placements. Judges then evaluated students according to their accuracy. On the state level, the team took home 34th place, a silver ranking, and Wetzel placed 28th individually out of 260 students.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, FFA contests were held virtually.
“It was exciting for our first year as a chapter to go to state for the first year,” Gehrke said. “It was kind of a bummer we didn’t get to travel anywhere, but it was fun.”