A Faribault man who allegedly threatened to kill two former Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and the Blind students and encouraged one of them to join the Islamic State group has been charged in Rice County District Court.
Jose Francisco Soriano-Martinez, 19, was charged Thursday with making terroristic threats, a felony.
Court documents state Soriano-Martinez was charged after a Faribault police officer took a report Monday from a woman regarding a threat made to her daughter, who had attended the Minnesota State Academies three years ago and had received a video call from Soriano-Martinez earlier in the morning.
Soriano-Martinez allegedly asked the alleged victim “if she wants to join a militant group and shoot up the Deaf School,” specifically threatening one former student because of a personal relationship issue, and asking the alleged victim to join ISIS, court documents state.
“(Soriano-Martinez) also stated that he has saved up money and plans on acquiring weapons to complete his agenda,” court documents state. Soriano-Martinez allegedly threatened to kill the alleged victim and her family, and harm her friends if she did not help him kill his intended target.
“(Soriano-Martinez) has been calling (the alleged victim) for the last few weeks,” court documents state. “The calls occur all hours of the night and their conversations generally revolve around (Soriano-Martinez) trying to convince (the alleged victim) to join ISIS."
He allegedly sent her videos of people being beheaded. The alleged victim believed Soriano-Martinez was “actively recruiting others to join ISIS and to help him carry out the shooting.”
A search warrant of Soriano-Martinez's residence Wednesday allegedly revealed $1,820 in cash in his bedroom and a knife sharpener between his bed and the wall.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Soriano-Martinez at $25,000 Thursday, contingent on him having no contact with the alleged victim, remaining law-abiding, not using social media or the internet and meeting other court requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum declined to comment on the case on Thursday, adding that information other than what is in the court documents is confidential and a non-public part of an active investigation. Fossum said he is not aware of any federal investigation relating to the case.