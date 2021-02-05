A well respected local businessman and retired professor has been recognized for his tireless commitment to the community by the Faribault Noon Exchange Club.
Longtime Faribault resident Ken Stassen has been named the latest recipient of the club’s Book of Golden Deeds award. The award is given annually to someone who provides selfless dedication and service to the community.
Stassen’s involvement in the community goes all the way back to 1970, when he first came to town as a farm management teacher at the Area Vocational Technical Institute, which would become South Central College.
A devout Catholic, Stassen immediately became a fixture at Divine Mercy Church as a lector, member of the church choir and active volunteer. After retiring from South Central in 1992, Stassen knew he wanted to keep himself busy.
In addition to operating his own tax preparation service, Stassen stepped up his community involvement through Meals on Wheels. He increased up his involvement at Divine Mercy as well, even providing rides for cancer patients.
Sister Kathleen Hayes, a pastoral assistant at the church, said that Stassen has been somewhat “omnipresent” at the church over the years. In addition to participating in regular activities, he’s always been there to lend a helping hand when the need arises
“He’s really an unsung hero who is always around,” she said. “What he does may not get a lot of attention, but it really helps the community function.”
Stassen’s community service extends to his active involvement in the Noon Exchange itself. For example, he’s served as past program chair of the Proudly We Hail award, which recognizes those who proudly and properly fly the American flag.
As the years have gone by and he’s gotten older, Stassen said he’s reduced his volunteering schedule a bit. However, he said that he continues to enjoy volunteering whenever he gets the chance.
Book of Golden Deed award winners aren’t traditionally told beforehand that they’re about to be recognized, and Stassen was no exception. He expressed surprise and gratitude at receiving the recognition.
“I just went to the regular Exchange Club meeting at noon, and it turned out I was going to receive the Book of Golden Deeds Award,” he said. “It’s an honor.”