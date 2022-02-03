What John Fossum used to think of as a way for offenders to avoid prison, the Rice County attorney now sees in a very different light.
Drug Treatment Court, a program endorsed by the Minnesota Judicial Branch, serves people charged with certain crimes and whose criminal behavior stems from substance abuse — doesn’t just help people avoid prison, it helps them regain their lives, says Fossum.
In his eight years as county attorney, Fossum has seen program participants break what has often seemed like a never-ending cycle — treatment, crime and probation, treatment crime and probation — through hard work and a whole lot of grit.
Both Fossum and Judge Jeffrey Johnson, who heads up Rice County’s program, say participants have overcome incredible odds, which often includes a healthy dose of self-doubt, and repair broken relationships, get jobs, regain driver’s licenses and earn their high school diploma.
And while those accomplishments may sound routine, the participants’ path is often circuitous and littered with the consequences of years of very bad decisions.
In the last eight years, 176 people have been referred to Rice County’s program. So far, 30 have graduated from the program, which typically takes anywhere from 18 to 24 months. Another 15 remain in the program.
Some participants drop out before graduating, opting to instead serve their prison sentence. As disappointing as that can be, an individual’s success – or lack thereof – depend solely on them.
“People I thought would never be successful have been successful,” said Fossum. “But they have to do the hard work … it’s up to them.”
COVID-19 has impacted the program’s numbers. Courts closed for months during the lockdown, delaying possible admissions.
Before an individual enters the program, members of the Treatment Court team, which includes officials from the County Attorney’s Office, Community Corrections and Social Services, use an evidence-based assessment to determine whether Treatment Court is the appropriate option. Those deemed high risk and high needs are felt to be best suited for the court.
Once accepted, participants must follow a strict set of rules, which includes remaining sober and law abiding, and meeting regularly with other participants, the team and the judge to report on their progress. Judges take an active role in the program and deliver praise or sanctions as appropriate.
A December report evaluating the court’s best practices found that Johnson plays an “active role in monitoring treatment progress and participation.”
Connecting with participants is critical, says Johnson, who adds that COVID-19 has made relationship building an even higher hill to climb. Getting addicts and those who’ve often been involved in low-level criminal behavior to trust authority has always been a challenge, but doing so when meetings are remote take that to a whole other level.
It's more than that, says Johnson, who served on the Steele Waseca Drug Court Team when he was the district’s chief public defender. The participants’ relationships with one another is also key, he says, noting that they often become a sounding board and means of support for others in the program, and because some of them haven’t met in person, those relationships have been harder to build.
Making adjustments
Throughout the court’s seven years, there have been changes. The late Judge Tom Neuville, who led the development of Rice County’s drug court, also promoted more lenient admission guidelines, which increased participation.
Johnson now hopes to split the court into two tracks -- one for men and one for women – as soon as this spring. During group meetings, participants are asked to be honest about their pasts, which can be difficult for some women, especially those who’ve been victims of domestic and/or sexual violence.
“Substance use disorders may progress differently for women than for men,” according to a 2021 report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.” Women often have a shorter history of using certain substances such as cocaine, opioids, marijuana or alcohol. However, they typically enter substance abuse disorder treatment with more severe medical, behavioral, psychological and social problems. This is because women show a quicker progression from first using the substance to developing dependence.”
Johnson says the county’s fortunate that another one of its judges, Karie Anderson, was also involved in the Steele Waseca Drug Court, though she served as a defense attorney. Now in Rice County, Anderson would lead the court’s female participants while Johnson continues to serve with the men, though both groups would be combined on alternate weeks.
The change, if approved, would enhance the great work of the team, and further support participants, many who Johnson and Fossum, both who served as public defenders, have known for years. That makes the transformations even more praise-worthy.
Late last month, Johnson updated the Rice County Board of Commissioners on the treatment court, sharing stories of participants who faced fears and what many felt were insurmountable obstacles. Their faces, he said, when they achieve what they thought was impossible -- getting their children back, earning GEDs and regaining a needed sense of self-worth – is unforgettable.
“It’s humbling on a daily basis to see people get their lives back,” he said.