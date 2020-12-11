With support from a Twin Cities-based nonprofit organization, the city of Faribault and Faribault Public Schools, the Faribault Youth Investment is preparing to launch an initiative that would put more young people in positions of local leadership.
FYI received $2,000 from the Charitable Gambling Board for its Youth Engagement Initiative at Tuesday’s meeting, bringing it closer to its goal of fulfilling a $25,000 matching grant from Twin Cities-based Youthprise, which focuses on expanding youth programming.
Youthprise funded the similar Youth on Board initiative through Youth First, in partnership with the Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, the city, Northfield Public Schools and local donors. Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the initiative had more than delivered on its promise.
This is such a wonderful program and I can’t say enough positive about it,” she said. “It engages with young people and helps them to get to know and understand the different ways they can positively impact their community.”
Faribault Public Schools has also been a key supporter of the initiative, pitching in $10,000, and the organization also requested $10,000 in assistance from the city council. Ford said the funding will go toward preparing youth and organizations alike for the new arrangement.
While not all of the funding is in place yet and COVID-19 poses a continuing challenge for many organizations, Ford said the process of working with local nonprofits interested in becoming part of the program is likely to take place over the next six to nine months.
To recruit qualified students, Ford is working closely with Faribault Public Schools Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland. She noted that the school district has long put students on its boards and commissions, and that they often contribute much to the discussion.
Opportunities for young people in Faribault have traditionally extended far beyond the school district. For a community its size Leland argued it offers quite a bit, from an abundance of local parks, to a public robust library to the unique opportunities at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Still, Leland said there’s more that local organizations can do to meet the needs of Faribault youth who want opportunities for recreation and personal growth - and bringing the voices of young people into the process is crucial in creating those opportunities.
“A lot of people in our community sit around tables and talk about programs and services for young people,” she said. “This is a strategy to get more voices from young people.”
Faribault High School Assistant Principal Shawn Peck expects student interest in the initiative to be high. Peck said that many of the young people he interacts with every day are deeply concerned about their community and looking for opportunities to make a difference.
“Our youth are not afraid of taking on big societal issues, from economic justice to climate change to social justice and racial justice,” he said. “This initiative will provide them with the opportunity and take that passion in a meaningful and pragmatic direction.”
In addition to providing unique insights for students, Peck said that putting students in positions of leadership helps them to get some real-world experience and skills, polishing their resume as they prepare to enter postsecondary education or the workforce.
“This will empower students and makes organizations stronger, improving people's lives,” he said.