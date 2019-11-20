Faribault Schools may begin 2020 with a new budgeting process, one that's designed to focus on district priorities.
Andrew Adams, the district's new director of finance and operations, pitched his plan to the School Board Monday, calling it a "complete and utter culture shift in the way we spend our money."
That would result in a more thoughtful, strategic process, and move away from the traditional method that typically adds or subtracts funding based on anticipated costs, he said. The method, Adams argues, ensures that a local government — in this case a school district — is spending money on what it values most.
Adams labeled the process 'zero-based budgeting," though that seems to imply cost cutting. And while there may be from savings that come out of the new process, Adams said that's not the point.
"It will root out costs that lack sufficient justification," he said.
More likely, Andrews said, agreeing with Board member Carolyn Treadway, is that the review will allow the district to shift dollars to new programs and projects that the district sees as very important.
The International City Managers Association and the Government Finance Officers Association have recognized what it terms "priority-based budgeting" as a best practice. It's a process developed in the 1970s by a former Texas Instruments account manager now used by Scott County, and the cities of Duluth and Alexandria. This week, St. Paul Schools committed to using priority-based budgeting.
The Pioneer Press reported on Monday that "staff will evaluate more than 90 programs, practices and partnerships the district has supported for at least four years" in the coming weeks.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said it the new process will include leadership at all district buildings. They'll be asked to look at programs, projects and staffing at their respective sites and ensure they're spending on priorities.
"They do need to know what they're spending and how much they're spending," Sesker said.
Board Chair John Currie, a former school superintendent, said he was opposed to the idea when he first heard it, but has since become convinced it's worthwhile, though he noted that it will take "an extreme amount of work."
That means looking at every line item on the budget and determining if it aligns with priorities set by the School Board.
Andrews plans to come back before the board in January to discuss a more unified vision for the 2020-21 budgeting process.