When it comes to helping older Minnesotans stay independent, it’s all hands on deck.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services, again, sent out a new round of state grants “to support older Minnesotans to maintain their health, independence and community involvement while living in their own homes.”
According to a Jan. 7 press release, the MDHS will distribute almost $4 million in Live Well at Home grants this year, with funding to go to 42 organizations for various projects.
Family Service Rochester received $124,178 in Live Well at Home grant funding to extend Neighbors Helping Neighbors services to Rice County. FSR officials indicated the grant funds will be used to raise awareness among BIPOC, rural, veteran and low-income older adults about services, such as homemaker, companion and respite, home modifications and repairs, and essential chores, like lawn care and snow removal.
Other funding went to organizations who provide things like outreach and support for older adults of all cultures, including those who speak Spanish, in Watonwan County and a supportive housing development in downtown Duluth that could end homelessness for residents age 65 and older.
About $50,000 in funds were also distributed to Rice County Habitat for Humanity in Northfield, for the Aging in Place program, including purchasing a van and tools to assist with home repair and safety improvement projects for older adults in Rice County.
Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said their goal is to empower aging Minnesotans to stay in their homes longer.
“Being able to live well at home for as long as possible leads to better outcomes for both older Minnesotans and their communities,” said Harpstead.
FSR recently strengthened its commitment to Rice County by adding a position in Faribault. Earlier this year, Anne Pleskonko, longtime Faribault resident with 41 years experience working with seniors, joined FSR as the Rice County Senior Services Coordinator with an office at Buckham West Senior Center.
Of Pleskonko and the grant funding available, April Sutor, director of innovation and collaboration at Family Service Rochester said, “Anne is a strong addition to our team and is already serving Rice County’s older adults. We are fortunate to have her. These Live Well grant funds will give us the resources to grow our services and outreach in Rice County, rural communities and people of color in Olmsted and Rice counties in the coming months.”
Pleskonko said the grant supports services for seniors, making the sliding fee scale possible for lower income seniors, which means the funding helps them to remain living in their homes.
“The funding also makes it possible to hire local staff and house them at Buckham West,” said Pleskonko. “We can’t say enough about the positive, welcoming spirit of Buckham West staff, Board of Directors, our local media, Somali Community Resettlement, schools and community volunteers.”