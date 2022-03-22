Northfield is home to a community that places a lot of value into the quality of education and living. Councilor Clarice Grabau, has been making an effort to stay on top of these priorities as a member of the Northfield City Council. Now, she takes her next step toward making change by running for the Minnesota Senate in District 58.
Grabau officially announced her intent to run as a member of the DFL on March 22. Senate District 58, which is a newly drawn district after the latest United States Census, will encompass Northfield, Dundas, Farmington, New Prague, Lonsdale, Webster, Hampton and Randolph.
Grabau’s interest in education and quality of living come together through her career.
“I am a teacher here in the Northfield Public Schools,” she said. “My job is to teach adults who have not earned a high school credential. I’ve seen firsthand the struggles that they face with the rising cost of housing, childcare, and health care. I see how important education is to one’s life and being able to earn a livable wage.”
Many may know Grabau as a member of the Northfield council. In order to fill the seat for Senate District 58, Grabau will have to give up her position on the council. She has accepted this, and she sees the Senate seat as an opportunity to have a larger part in affecting the community.
“There is a little bit of sadness there,” she said. “I've formed some deep connections, and I've learned so much. I will still be here and be part of the community. I just won't be up there with them. I am excited about this new challenge. I am really looking forward to getting to work.”
Shawn Groth, chair of the Rice County DFL, spoke on Grabau’s character.
“There's people who don't realize how good and kind they are, and I think she fits into that,” he said. “She doesn't know how good of a person she is. She's so into serving the community. She is focused on serving everyone and bringing people together. I'm very excited that she's running.”
Grabau explained part of her vision for the future of District 58.
“I believe that local and state governments need to collaborate and work together. I've seen how that happens, and I've seen places here I would like that to grow," she said. "One place would be climate. A city's ability to address the threat of climate change is going to require governments to collaborate and respond with urgency, in the same way we did with the pandemic.”
With the support of the Rice County DFL, Grabau is now into the beginning stages of the campaigning process, according to Groth.
“She's a very genuine person and cares deeply for the community,” he said. “She's not a typical politician. She's in it for all the right reasons, she really cares about serving the community. That's big no matter what party. Once you're elected, you don’t just represent one party, you're serving the entire community. Clarice has always been one to bring folks together. You will not see her campaign trying to be divisive or divide people.”
Republican candidate Jake Cordes already announced his intention to run for the District 58 seat. He is a Farmington native and a member of the School Board there.