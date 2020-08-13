Despite a minor snag that provoked a heated discussion at Faribault’s City Council meeting, a project that could bring 35 units of housing to Faribault’s north side was approved by the City Council on Tuesday.
Approved by the Planning Commission in April, the plan was subsequently modified. While original plans called for two, two-story, 20 unit buildings built in separate phases, the plan approved by the Council would see the second phase building house just 15 units.
For parking, the initial development included both a 20-stall garage and a surface parking lot with 42 spaces. However, the plan approved by the Council on Tuesday included a slightly smaller garage with just 16 stalls.
Funded entirely with private dollars, the new apartment project would be located at 2805 Cardinal Ave. and built by Rick Cashin Construction. The site is conveniently located on the near the city’s northernmost I-35 exit and Northern Industrial Park.
The neighborhood includes commercial, industrial and residential properties in close proximity. Although the property in question is adjacent to residential properties, it is currently zoned Commercial, forcing the developer to apply for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP).
In addition to the CUP, Cashing Construction also needed a variance to move the project forward. That’s because the project is in a wetlands area, and city ordinance requires a buffer between the development and wetlands.
The Planning Commission ultimately approved the proposal it saw without opposition, but not without consternation. Several Commissioners expressed concerns about the long term ramifications and precedents set with regards to development in wetlands areas.
Those concerns were offset by the Commission’s desire to see more housing in Faribault as well as trust in Cashin Construction, one of the city’s most well established builders. Two amendments to the plan helped to secure its passage as well.
After months of working with the city, Councilors seemed ready to approve Cashin’s plans without much discussion. However, a dispute between Cashin and his neighbors spilled out into the open, regarding an easement that had been agreed to in the purchase agreement.
The easement was needed because Cashin’s property is close to the Interstate, and specifically to a billboard along it. In order to allow the billboard company to easily reach it, Cashin had reached an agreement to designate a 33 foot easement.
However, the issue still had not been clearly resolved to the satisfaction of the sellers nearly 10 months after the deal closed. Plans shown by Peter Waldock included only a smaller easement of just 20 feet.
Speaking on behalf of sellers Patrick and Michael McShane as well as the Paul Gray Trust, which owns land adjacent to Cashin’s development and the billboard, Kathy Kalow asked Councilors to consider delaying approval until the easement has been granted.
City Administrator Tim Murray advised Councilors that by doing so, they would be acting outside of their jurisdiction. That concerned Mayor Kevin Voracek, who warned Councilors it could trigger a possible lawsuit.
“If there’s an agreement between two private parties, the city doesn’t have an obligation to enforce it,” Murray said. “We don’t enforce private agreements.”
Cashin attended the meeting, and Voracek called him up to speak on his own behalf. The developer insisted that he would grant the easement and begged Councilors to grant approval, warning that further delays could doom the project by inflicting additional costs.
“I purchased the property nearly a year ago,” he said. “If we have to go a couple of more weeks, I don’t know if we’ll be able to do it.”
Given Murray’s advice, Councilors went ahead and approved the project without further delays. However, Councilor Jonathan Wood expressed frustration that the easement continued to be a concern of property owners nearly a year after the sale was completed.
“I definitely sympathize with the sellers on this because they’re going into this selling prime real estate, and they need that accessibility,” he said. “All of this could have been avoided had Mr. Cashin done his due diligence in making sure the agreement between the two parties was finalized.”