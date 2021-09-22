The commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Tuesday rallied civic leaders in Faribault and Northfield to address the climate crisis.
Peter Tester recently replaced Laura Bishop as agency head, after Bishop was forced to resign rather than be fired by Republicans in the Legislature.
In Faribault, Tester and other state officials asked locals what sort of impacts from climate change were affecting the community and what mitigation measures they had cooking. They gathered in a circle of chairs inside the 3 Ten Event Venue downtown, and Faribault officials described the obvious flood concerns, but also smaller climate-related issues like the emergence of emerald ash borers in some of the city’s trees. Rising temperatures have allowed the invasive bug, which has been found in Faribault and nearby Medford, to increase its geographic range in recent years.
Tester said the effects of climate change on Minnesota were hammering residents: the state has the greatest amount of extreme weather events out of any other U.S. state, save California.
“I think that’s one of the reasons that Gov. [Tim] Walz has fought really hard to provide additional funding for communities like Faribault, to take advantage of how to plan, and how to implement for climate change,” Tester said.
It was up to locals closest to the problem to solve it, he said, and state officials to listen.
“Government is not going to solve climate change,” Tester said.
City Engineer Mark DuChene said many of the buildings in Faribault were built to an older standard that did not account for the future increase in rainfall, making people’s basements more prone to flooding. DuChene’s predecessor as city engineer, and current City Administrator Tim Murray, agreed with him that new statistical models have changed the way things are built in the city.
He recalled that during the 2010 flood, people aided one another regardless of differences that otherwise would have divided them.
“There was never any hesitancy,” he said.
Although extreme weather events might be inevitable, the impacts to humans were not, Murray said.
“There is nothing we’re going to do to stop Mother Nature,” Murray said. “When she wants to roar, she’s gonna roar. But there’s things we can do to at least mitigate it, and minimize the damage…”
The storm sewer system in Faribault is outdated and inadequate, Murray said. During heavy rains, police and firefighters have spots they know they’ll need to be stationed at, in order to keep people from driving in 4 feet of water, he said.
“Even now, we’re trying to chip away at those [sewer projects],” Murray said. “But just those observations are very easy to see: yeah, things are different.”
After the roundtable, the group visited a spot where Faribault officials hope to help with that new reality: the new wastewater treatment plant flood mitigation project.
Public Works Director Travis Block said the funding for the nearly $4 million project was split roughly 50/50 between a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant and city funds. Construction vehicles were chugging along behind him as he spoke, but the project is due to be finished in about three weeks, Block said.
The project includes a combination of a flood wall and a levee, to help keep the plant from being overwhelmed as it was in the 2010 flood. The plant sits just east of the Straight River