While one person might consider common milkweed, butterfly weed and blue violets to be noxious weeds, others may see an aesthetically pleasing plant or an opportunity to welcome pollinators onto their land.
One city commission has taken a closer look at Faribault’s tall grass and weed regulation ordinance in an effort to suggest some amendment recommendations as it relates to natural landscaping within the city.
Faribault Environmental Commission finished a discussion, which began last summer, regarding a draft amendment to the city’s Tall Grass and Weed Regulation ordinance Monday night. The goal of the recommended amendment is to provide reasonable flexibility for residents looking to plant native plantings on their property while still controlling “rank growth” as well as maintaining public safety.
The commission forwarded its recommendation to the City Council in favor of eliminating a required natural landscaping permit. The recommendation also states an authorized agent of the city would determine if a plant is considered a weed as defined by the ordinance, while also allowing property owners to appeal the decision. Property owners would be required to maintain their plants to restrict overhang on public rights-of-way and to avoid creating public safety hazards.
It was the commission’s hope to eliminate hurdles property owners might face in their pursuit to plant pollinator gardens and natural landscaping on their property. Along with this, commissioners also tried to balance concerns about the potential for “natural landscapes” to get out of control or lack important maintenance.
David Wanberg, city planner, presented various case studies and natural landscaping examples that could fall under appropriate use of natural landscaping as well as examples that may push the boundaries of the ordinance. What one person might see as a beautiful opportunity to welcome native plants and promote pollinators on their property, others may find a nuisance or unsafe.
“The city is not looking to make things difficult, we're looking to resolve problems,” Wanberg said at the meeting. “So a lot of times, on a number of things, it’s not an issue and there aren’t complaints and there aren't safety issues associated with it. I don't think anything's gonna be done about it. It's where there are major problems or where we've got complaints that we will have to do something about that.”
Wanberg highlighted a recent situation in which this very became a problem. Last summer, the Faribault Police Department issued a citation to a property owner for “rank growth” of vegetation that had started encroaching on the nearby sidewalk. The owner argued that she had intentionally planted the vegetation in her yard as a way to promote pollinators and had been maintaining the land as a native landscape area.
Currently the ordinance requires a permit for natural landscapes over 8 to 10 inches high.
The commission favored eliminating the need for a permit and its associated fees, but wants to enforce existing ordinances that require maintenance. Commission members considered how both native and non-native plants, such as hostas and day lilies, should be handled when planted adjacent to public right-of-ways, because overgrowth could lead to safety hazards.
Under the ordinance the police chief is responsible for approving natural landscape permits, with the city administrator able to revoke the permit. The Police Department has welcomed the idea of shifting the landscape maintenance enforcement to the city planner, according to Wanberg. Under the recommendations, an “authorized agent” of the city will determine if a plant is a weed as defined by the ordinance. Property owners can also appeal the decision to City Council.
While a property owner may feel their native plant is a welcome addition, others may see it as a weed to be removed. Other plants, such as ragweed, may not be on the state’s noxious weed list, but may be considered inappropriate for growth in a yard.
If approved the updated ordinance would remove the requirement of a natural landscape permit, property owners would be required to trim vegetation that overhangs a public right-of-way, plants over 8 inches high should be set back at least 18 inches from public right-of-ways and 4 feet from neighboring properties.
“Obviously everything we're talking about will be revetted by City Council as well. I think we've done a good job getting closer. Do I think it's perfect? No, but the council may have different opinions,” member Dan Behrens said.