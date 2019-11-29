The Faribault High School Emeralds Dance Team has rehearsed its routines for the season for six days a week this fall, and the 31 dancers are ready to show off their skills.
The first Emeralds performance, a community showing, is 7 p.m. Monday in the Nomeland Gym at FHS. Admission is a non-perishable food donation to the St. Vincent dePaul Society in Faribault.
The show also includes performances from Just For Kix and the Cannon Falls and New Prague dance teams. Routines will be in the kick and jazz categories and performed by varsity and junior varsity dancers.
This first routine follows a theme the audience won’t know until the evening of the performance. The Emeralds largely choreograph their routines themselves, with pointers from head coach Lisa Dahl and assistant coaches Jill Walker, Stefanie Thomas and Samantha Pierce, all Emeralds alumna. Monday will be the dancers’ first performance since Dahl took over for former longtime head coach, Lois Krinke.
“The girls are excited to show everyone what they have been working on,” said Dahl.
The varsity team performs during half-time at several away basketball games throughout December and January with the Big 9 Conference meet Saturday, Jan. 18 at Austin High School, and the Section Class AA Feb. 8 at FHS. Complete varsity and junior varsity Emeralds schedules, as well as a team roster, are available at faribaultfalcons.com/dance.