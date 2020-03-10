Heather Slechta, assistant to Faribault's city administrator, says that area residents should be on the lookout for letters from the Census Bureau this week, telling them that they can complete their census form online.
The bureau has said that about 80% of households will receive the notice this week. The other 20% will receive a paper copy of the census form itself. This year’s is the first census that Minnesotans will be able to fill out their forms online.
This census will come at a record cost of more than $15 billion, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The GAO noted that the average cost of counting a housing unit is nearly six times what it was in 1970, even when adjusting for inflation. The Census Bureau attributes that increased cost to the increasingly complicated methods it has to employ to ensure an accurate count. With a sizable population of recent immigrants, Faribault is sure to be a challenging community to count precisely.
With that in mind, Faribault’s Complete Count Committee set up a “Hard to Reach” subcommittee. The committee is chaired by Julie Olson, a grant writer with Somali Community Resettlement Services.
The subcommittee has received a grant of $5,000 from the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits to reach out to the area's Latino and Somali communities. Olson said that the group has worked assiduously to reach out to Latinos, which it views as the most likely group to be undercounted.
After the fliers are sent out, Olson said that the group will step up its outreach to the region’s Somalis. While the official Census Day is April 1, people can fill out their forms before then, and Olson said that local census takers hope that many people take that option.
The federal government provides census forms in English and Spanish, but not in Somali or Hmong, two of Minnesota’s most common minority languages. However, Somali Community Resettlement Services has worked to translate the forms into Somali.
One potential barrier to higher census participation is privacy concerns. According to an analysis from the Associated Press and University of Chicago, a third of Americans have little to no confidence that their data will be kept private.
African-Americans and Latinos are particularly likely to express skepticism over the process and say they’re less likely to participate. However, under law personally identifiable information reported to the Census Bureau is required to be kept strictly private for 72 years.
For state and local governments, the stakes of this year’s Census could not be higher. Each person not counted in the census could cost the state as much as $2,800 in lost aid from the federal government over a decade. That means state and local governments will have less to spend on health care, education, roads, emergency services and social programs. Undercounts can also jeopardize representation in the state legislature, Congress and the Electoral College.
Census Bureau estimates released at the end of 2019 suggest that Minnesota is on pace to lose one of its eight Congressional seats, according to an analysis by Virginia based political consulting firm Election Data Services.
That’s because while the state has enjoyed higher growth rates than other states in the midwest, largely driven by the Twin Cities metropolitan area, “sun belt” states like Texas and Florida have grown much faster.
However, the Election Data Services’s analysis shows the state won’t lose the district by much, so a slightly higher count than expected could enable the state to keep that district. That’s exactly what local census officials are hoping for.
Minnesotans have traditionally had high census participation rates. In 2010, an estimated 81% of Minnesotans participated in the Census, which ranked second out of the 50 states, trailing only Wisconsin.