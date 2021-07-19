Piano players in the area can reach out and touch history during the Rice County Fair and give visitors to the Rice County Historical Society Museum the treat of their talents.
The museum’s 1905 Schimmel piano will be available for play by pianists from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
People can either schedule a time ahead to play the historic piano by calling the museum at 507-332-2121 or stop in at the museum when they go to the fair and check to see if there is an opening to play the piano.
Fred Schimmel, born in Austria in 1865 to a piano-making family, came to Faribault in 1892, after immigrating to America. He formed a partnership the following year with Searick Nelson and began making piano he designed and patented. His pianos were considered, at the time, some of the finest pianos available.
Visitors to the Rice County Historical Society Museum during the fair will also get to view the newest Schimmel piano donation, an 1890s Verti-Grand piano, donated by a Maryland family who owned the piano for generations, and generously donated to the museum this spring.
The Schimmel Piano Co. operated from 1892 until the late 1930s.