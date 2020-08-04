While many events across the United States have had to cancel or postpone, the Rice County Relay for Life has found a unique way to keep participants safe this year.
Social distancing guidelines have forced this year’s committee to modify the annual fundraising event. A number of the event’s participants are immunocompromised, thus at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19. As a resul,t safety is extremely important to those organizing this year’s event.
“The health and safety of our attendees, particularly those currently in the fight, is our highest priority,” Rice County Relay for Life Co-chair Calista Vos wrote in an email.
As co-chair, Vos is responsible for keeping the committee of volunteers on track. The small group meets monthly throughout the year to plan and meets more frequently as the event date approaches.
Vos felt it was still important to find a way for the community to support those fighting cancer. This year people will be allowed to drive through the fairgrounds to view the displayed luminary bags. Those that are interested in participating are asked to enter at the east side main entrance on Second Avenue.
Also unique to this year is the “Survivor Pit Crew,” which is an alternative to the traditional survivor lap. When a survivor arrives at the drive through luminaria, there will be a pull off area with a group of volunteers ready to decorate the vehicle with window paint and purple streamers.
“So then when they are driving around the loop they can be recognized as a survivor,” Vos said. “At the end we've got some extra people that will be at the exit so we can kind of cheer for them and celebrate their survivorship.”
Vos says most people are understanding of the decision to modify the traditional event. The majority of the people in the community have been very accepting of the change because they understand the risks. The committee had to make the decision to modify in late spring.
“I mean it's disheartening for all of us, because we want to be able to do that, but I think that we put together something where at least we can kind of come together in-person and be distanced.” Vos said. “Most relays have not had any kind of a live event, most of them have just been online.”
She says that the committee has received letters from community members grateful that a safe version of the event is still being held and that honoring people with luminary bags was still an option.
“I have not had one negative comment come to me at all,” Vos said. “We were prepared for that, but we didn't really have a choice, because it's not our rules either.”
Like most public events, guests are required to maintain social distancing, and event volunteers will be masked.
“I'm looking forward to that moment when the sun starts to go down and the luminaries are just lit up,” Vos said. “It really helps put life in perspective to see all those bags and a majority of them are from local people.”
The Rice County Relay for Life often averages anywhere between 3,000 to 5,000 luminary bags, Vos says. She appreciates how the event encourages people to take the time to view the bags and honor those that have lost their lives to cancer.
“Then it brings a lot of hope when we come together to stop and take a moment to pray for the people who are currently fighting and look at all of the survivor bags as well,” Vos said.
Event organizers hope this year's event could be even bigger. Not only will it face less competition due to the cancellation of many other events, but it could attract hundreds of new attendees thanks to a first ever partnership with the Faribault Main Street, which is hosting a car cruise.
While downtown will offer plenty of entertainment, the main Relay for Life event will be held at the Fairgrounds. Faribault Main Street is strongly encouraging drivers to stop by the Fairgrounds, and those interested in getting more involved Relay for Life can buy a luminary bag for just $10. Luminarias can be purchased for just $10 at the State Bank of Faribault or ordered by mail. Luminarias are a key tool used by Relay of Life to remember a friend or loved one who has suffered from and/or lost their life to cancer.
Relay for Life T-Shirts can also be purchased locally, from Star Sports and Apparel and shipped to your home or picked up at the store At the fairgrounds will also be concessions courtesy of Uncle B's Last Chance BBQ shack, as well as a blood drive organized by the Red Cross from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This year’s honorary chair is Rose Holz. Her daughter, Melissa, had leukemia as a child, a little over 20 years ago. Fortunately, she was cured. Since then Holz and her family have been very active in the Relay for Life community. Last fall Rose’s husband, Carl, died from pancreatic cancer. This year she will share her story with the support of her team and family. Look for a feature on her story later this week.
Money raised will go directly to education and programming for people with new diagnoses.
“We have actually had local people that have tapped into that resource,” Vos said.
The funds can help pay for temporary housing for people that are receiving treatment and help cover transportation costs to doctor appointments. In addition, they will also go to research and provide more screening access.