Sheep
Kendra Albers — Champion Overall Yearling Ewe - Nerstrand Agri Center, Reserve Champion Sheep Sr Showmanship - Roger Wilkowske Family, BW
Ashley Almen — Champion Rate-of-Gain - Carrie Conrad, BG
Brooklyn Becker — Reserve Champion Senior Lamb Lead - Compeer Financial, WaWW
Brylie Becker — Reserve Champion Junior Lamb Lead - Veseli Area Lions and Reserve Champion Sheep Beg Showmanship - Andy & Ellie Conrad, WaWW
Jaylie Braun — Reserve Champion Rate of Gain - Joe & Kathy Conrad, WhW
Karly Flom — Champion Sheep Int Showmanship - Roger Wilkowske Family and Champion Pair of Lambs - Compeer Financial, BW
Nicholas Flom — Grand Champion Market Lamb - CFS, Grand Reserve Champion Market Lamb - Joe & Kathy Conrad, Champion Black Face Market Lamb - Art & Judy Madsen, Reserve Champion Wether Dam Ewe Lamb - Joe & Kathy Conrad, Champion Sheep Sr Showmanship - Glenn & Marie Cramer, Champion Sheep Interview - Cannon Valley Vet Clinic, Grand Reserve Champion Female - Conrad Montadales and Reserve Champion Black Face Market Lamb - Art & Judy Madsen, BW
Alex Kindseth — Champion WBI Market Lamb - Prairie Creek Acres and Reserve Champion Pair of Lambs - Community Resource Bank, BW
Kyle Sanford — Reserve Champion Overall Yearling Ewe - Gene & Marci Sanford and Champion Registered Ewe Lamb - Community Resource Bank, FOP
Mikayla Wetzel — Grand Champion Female - Gene & Marci Sanford and Champion Wether Dam Ewe Lamb - Nerstrand Agri Center, BW
Evelyn Winget — Champion Junior Lamb Lead - Prairie Creek Acres and Champion Sheep Beg Showmanship - Carrie Conrad, WhW
Marisa Winget — Reserve Champion WBI Market Lamb - Prairie Creek Acres, Reserve Champion Sheep Int Showmanship - Nerstrand Agri Center and Champion Senior Lamb Lead - Rice County Gas & Steam Engines, WhW
Swine
Chester Donkers — Reserve Champion Swine Sr Showmanship - Holden Farms, Reserve Champion Swine Trio - Far Gaze Farms, Champion Market Gilt - Far Gaze Farms and Champion Breeding Gilt - Mark & Patti Siegfried, BW
Jason Donkers — Champion Market Hog - Donkers Family Farms, Reserve Champion Market Hog - Sammon Acres LLC, Champion Crossbred Barrow - Chris & Marcia Peterson, Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow - Holden Farms, Champion Swine Trio - Steve & Elaine Trnka, Champion Swine Sr Showmanship - Nerstrand Agri Center and Champion Swine Interview - Cannon Valley Vet Clinic, BW
Keith Harner — Reserve Champion Market Gilt - CFS and Champion Swine Int Showmanship - Roger Wilkowske Family, BG
Sam Harner — Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt - Chris & Marcia Peterson and Champion Swine Beg Showmanship - Steve & Elaine Trnka, BG
Brooke Johnson — Reserve Champion Swine Int Showmanship - Holden Farms, WaWW
Nathan Keller — Reserve Champion Swine Beg Showmanship - Reynolds Asphalt & Maintenance, BW
Swine - Paradise in Porkland
Monica Albers — Reserve Champion PIP Int Showmanship - Rice County Pork Producers, BW
Nicholas Flom — Champion PIP Sr Showmanship - Rice County Pork Producers BW
Beau LaCroix — Champion PIP Int Showmanship - Holden Farms, FOP
Ellery LaCroix — Champion PIP Beg Showmanship - Rice County Boosters, FOP
Kortney Prior — Reserve Champion PIP Sr Showmanship - Rice County Pork Producers, HH
Malori Prior — Reserve Champion PIP Beg Showmanship - Reynolds Asphalt & Maintenance, HH