Six community members have submitted applications to fill the Faribault School Board position left vacant following former Chair John Currie’s resignation.
Currie announced his resignation, due to health-related reasons, Nov. 30, 2019. Board member Jason Engbrecht temporarily filled in as chair until the 2020 election of officers. Chad Wolff was elected the new chair, but one seat remains vacant.
The School Board is expected to appoint one of the candidates at its Monday, Jan. 27 meeting. Those who applied are Larry Gavin, Abdullahi Hussein, Jerry Robicheau, Casie Steeves, Roger Steinkamp and Sonny Wasilowski.
Whomever the School Board selects to fill the vacant seat will serve until November, at least, and he or she may choose to run for re-election. The selected candidate's term must begin, per to state statute, at least 30 days after the board's appointment.
Larry Gavin
After teaching at Faribault Public Schools for 25 years, Larry Gavin retired last year. During his teaching tenure in Faribault, he served on the Faribault High School’s Continuous Improvement Team and established bylaws. Before coming to Faribault, he served as mayor of Belview from 1986 to 1990.
“After my retirement from teaching in the district, I have come to realize that I still care deeply about the best interests of the students that attend Faribault Public Schools,” Gavin wrote in his application. “The desire to continue to actively work for the children of Faribault is my primary motivation for applying.”
Abdullahi Hussein
Hussein is a member of the Faribault Council of Somali Businesses, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and the Board of Abubakar Al Sadik Islamic Center. He also serves as chairman of the Board of Jubaland Diaspora Association of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Hussein also owns a number of Faribault businesses, including Lyndale Halal Market, Taran Grocery and Deli, Hope Center for Seniors and Salma Investment, LLC. He owns the Mercy Adult Day Center in Minneapolis as well.
Jerry Robicheau
Robicheau served on the Faribault School Board previously, for eight years. A Faribault resident since 1980, he sent his two children to Faribault Schools and held a variety of administrative positions such as director of special education and elementary principal. Outside Faribault, he has over eight years of experience as a superintendent of schools. Currently, he’s a professor in the College of Education at Concordia University, St. Paul and a professor emeritus from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“Originally, I ran for the School Board to be a part of the policy-decision making and to make a difference in the learning opportunities for students,” Robicheau wrote in his application. “That is, and remains, my foundation for education.”
Casie Steeves
Steeves is currently employed as a marketing and events director and administrator of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. She’s served on the Allina Health/Rice County District One Board of Directors, the Heritage Days Board of Directors and the South Central College Foundation Board of Directors. She was also active on the Vote “Yes” Campaign for the 2019 special election for Faribault Public Schools.
“As a lifelong resident of Faribault and an employee of the Faribault Chamber, I understand the importance of having a strong school system and offer a unique perspective on how it relates to the economy of our community,” said Steeves. “As a parent of two tiny Falcons, one current and one future, I have a vested an interest in serving the community of Faribault as a School Board member.”
Roger Steinkamp
Steinkamp applied to the School Board with over 10 years of experience teaching vocational agriculture in five Minnesota school districts and over 20 years of international experience in projects like curriculum development, school management, teacher training and youth development.
He expressed in his application his belief that empowering others is the key to program building.
“When people buy into a program and believe in it, good things happen,” said Steinkamp. “Using the same tools that developed our rural communities in a variety of settings has proven to be a good formula. Now retired, I would welcome the opportunity to contribute to what knowledge and skills I possess to the process of guiding our school district.”
Sonny Wasilowski
Wasilowski has experience serving on the Board of the Minnesota State Academies from 2011 to 2019. He currently serves on the Newborn Hearing Screening Advisory Committee, representing culturally deaf persons. A Faribault resident since 1990, he was a student at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf while taking “mainstream” classes at Faribault Public Schools. He and his wife have two children, one at Faribault Middle School and the other at Cannon River STEM School.
“There is a growing trend nationwide to diversify membership, councils, boards and so forth,” Wasilowski wrote in his application. “I believe Faribault is part of that trend and I am that person with disability providing an added value to the board of the Faribault Public Schools.”