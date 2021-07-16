Rice County Public Health is holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Straight River Room during the Rice County Fair.
Vaccinations will be available for those 12 and older, though a parent/guardian’s consent is required for those who are 12-7 years old.
Walk-ins are available, but pre registration is encouraged.
Register online at bit.ly/2VVW0rb. For more information, call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-6111.
Vaccines available:
• Pfizer vaccine is for those 12 years of age and older
• J&J vaccine is a single dose for those 18 years of age and older
As of July 14, 62% of Rice County residents 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, 66% of those 12 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 8,300 Rice County residents have had confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 111 have died since March 2020. Of those who died, 68 were living in a long-term care facility, nine were in prison, 34 lived in a private residence.