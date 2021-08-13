Though Tar Tut grew up in town, once two farming families took him under their wing, he developed a deep passion for the agriculture industry.
A junior at Texas A&M University, Tut was recently elected to the National Junior Hereford Association board of directors at the 2021 VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Faribault native was welcomed with a maroon jacket as a new NJHS director during the JNHE awards ceremony July 8. Two delegates from each state’s Junior Hereford association voted for the individuals they wanted to represent the membership. The NJHA board is composed of 12 individuals who serve three-year terms and govern the 3,800-member organization.
The 2021-22 officer team includes chairman Noah Benedict, Dewey, Illinois; vice-chairman Wyatt Lawrence, Princeton, Minnesota; communications chair Bailey Morrell, Willows, California; leadership chair Lauren McMillan, Tiskilwa, Illinois; fundraising chair J.W. Cox, Flemingsburg, Kentucky and membership chair Libby Rushton, Waverly, Tennessee. Also serving as directors are Luke Daniels, Dalhart, Texas, Ralston Ripp, Kearney, Nebraska and the newly elected four.
Tut, the 19-year-old son of Pock Tut and Nyamark Kekh, is majoring in agriculture communications, with an emphasis in sales and marketing, and a minor in animal science.
He was introduced to the ag industry in fifth/sixth grade by the Purfeerst family, who showed Angus cattle nationally.
Tut recalls Deb Purfeerst asking if he wanted to stop by her farm one day. Little did he know that one visit would spark the start of something much bigger. He became very interested in ag, and showed at the Minnesota Beef Expo for the very first time that following fall. Ever since that experience, Tut says he’s grown to love the ag industry and the connections/relationships he was able to make.
He began judging livestock in seventh grade under the coaching of Mark Purfeerst, and later Mark’s younger brother, Matt. He says livestock judging is a great leadership role, which is why he wanted to continue that on the collegiate level. In June, Tut retired from the Red Angus Association Board, and started campaigning for the Junior Hereford Association.
He feels fortunate to have been elected on the board to serve the members of the junior association. and enjoys the family atmosphere both organizations bring. Tut says he’s always felt welcomed, something he wants to extend to other junior members.
“It’s an incredible leadership position, I think having the opportunity to serve as a membership of almost 4,000 is so incredible,” said Tut.
His goal is to be a leader for younger generations to look up to. Feeling fortunate to have had the Purfeerst and Lind families guide him, he hopes to replicate those same efforts with younger generations. Tut says it’s important for them to know that they can do anything they set their mind to.
As for the ag industry as a whole, Tut has a deep passion for it and the vital role it plays in people’s lives.
“I love this industry. I think it’s very important to educate our consumers,” said Tut. “I really love sharing the story of ag and everything it entails.”
Tut grew accustomed to both Red Angus and Hereford breeds of cattle through the Lind family, who live in Rushford. They also took him under their wing and let him be a part of their family.
Growing up in Faribault, Tut described himself as a very shy, timid child. He feels organizations like 4-H and FFA and are a vehicle that help drive the younger generation and build future leaders. As a “city kid,” Tut appreciates having the opportunity to be involved in those programs, regardless of his background. By being involved, Tut says he’s matured and gained confidence, along with building communication and leadership skills.
“Everybody in their life will have to work with a team or group, those organizations help you in the long run,” said Tut. “They teach you to communicate with people, how to work with a team and be a productive member of society.”
American Hereford Association Associate Director of Youth Marketing and Education Chloé Fowler emphasizes the importance of these programs for young members.
“We want to try and get them engaged as early as possible,” said Fowler. “We really want them to make an impact in the world, that’s the main focus of the entire junior program.”
Fowler explains the National Junior Hereford Association is for youth up to the age of 21, who are involved with the Hereford breed in some way. Similar to other beef organizations, she says the American Hereford Association is geared more toward breeders and people who raise Hereford cattle for a living. The junior association is more focused on creating leaders in their own communities. The annual expo also includes various competitions (photography, speech, cooking, etc.) to create well-rounded individuals.