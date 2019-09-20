This week, Faribault Police are looking for Derrick Roberts, 34. He is the subject of a warrant for failing to appear on charges of third-degree assault. Roberts is 5’9” tall, weighs 270 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
They are also looking for Larold Kreger, 45. He is the subject of Rice and Waseca County warrants for domestic assault and probation violation related to driving after revocation. Kreger is 6’3” tall, weighs 300 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
Finally, police are looking for Nicholas Richards, 30. He is the subject of a Rice County warrant for fifth-degree controlled substances, as well as a Hennepin County arrest warrant. Richards is 5’8” tall, weighs 108 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Roberts, Kreger or Richards or their whereabouts is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.