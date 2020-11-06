After one of the most heated, expensive and unusual election campaigns in U.S. history, it appears that President Donald Trump may be on the verge of losing reelection — but the rest of the electoral picture doesn’t look that different, either nationally or locally, than it did in 2016
Locally, the DFL maintained its advantage in the traditionally blue stronghold of Northfield. Biden won the city by nearly 50 points, and Rep. Angie Craig bested her Republican opponent, Tyler Kistner, by a similar margin, helping her to prevail in a close race for re-election.
DFL Rep. Todd Lippert also won re-election, though by a reduced margin over Republican Joe Moravchik. DFL hopes of electing Navy veteran and educator Jon Olson in Senate District 20, which includes Northfield, fell apart as Republican incumbent Rich Draheim easily won.
As is typical, the two precincts containing St. Olaf and Carleton Colleges were particularly strong for Democrats. Biden took a stunning 92% of the vote in Ward 4 Precinct 2, which includes St. Olaf, and 93% in Ward 1 Precinct 1, which includes Carleton. While not by such overwhelming margins, Northfield’s other precincts backed the DFL ticket as well. Overall, not a single Republican candidate cracked 40% of the vote in any Northfield precinct.
The race was much closer in Dundas, which voted for Trump in 2016, but Biden managed to flip it by six votes while all other Democrats won it. In Bridgewater Township, which narrowly backed Clinton in 2016, every Democrat won except Olson.
In Faribault, which voted for Trump in 2016 after backing Obama in 2008 and 2012, Republicans held their own. Trump won, though his margin was nearly halved compared to 2016, while incumbent Rep. Brian Daniels and Sen. John Jasinski won overwhelmingly.
Trump won all four precincts, though he narrowly missed capturing a majority of the vote in precinct 2, which includes the northeast quadrant of the city. Conversely, he won precinct 1 in northwest Faribault by a 9-point margin, larger than his overall citywide margin of 5.5%. The presidents did even better in Owatonna, besting Biden by a double digit margin and winning every precinct, all but two by double digits. Once again, however, Biden improved on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance, mainly by increasing his vote share at the expense of third parties.
The DFL’s candidate for the 1st Congressional District, Dan Feehan, came closer, though the incumbent, Jim Hagedorn, still carried the Steele County city by a 7-point margin. Unlike Biden however, the DFL candidate for Congress managed to pick up a precinct, Ward 1, Precinct 1, which includes part of downtown and eastern Owatonna.
Outside of their three largest cities, Rice and Steele counties voted overwhelmingly Republican. Rural and small town voters backed Trump and Hagedorn by 2 to 1 margins, and Republican state House and Senate candidates fared even better.
Due to strong support in the rural areas, Rice County stuck with Trump by a margin of less than 100 votes. At the same time, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith carried it in her race against former Rep. Jason Lewis by a similarly close margin, and DFL House candidates cumulatively won it.
Rice County DFL Chair Shawn Groth said that he was relieved that Lippert had been returned to the House, despite the reduced margins. Despite polls showing DFLers winning by as much as 17 points in Minnesota, he said he knew it would be a tough slog.
“Going into this, I always tried to be realistic,” he said. “I never for once thought there was going to be a blue wave.”
Groth noted that DFL candidates won an unprecedented number of votes in many areas, but Republican turnout was extremely high, with the party’s base extremely passionate about supporting Trump.
“When you have higher turnout in all areas, it’s great, but it makes it harder for our party to win in more conservative areas,” he said.
Groth suggested that DFLers might have done better had they decided to door knock. However, even as he maintained that door knocking is the most effective way to campaign, Groth said the party made the sensible call in not doing so, due to the risk posed by COVID.
Local GOP activist Janalee Cooper was ecstatic about the results, though not wholly surprised. For example, Cooper said that she had expected voters to return Sen. Jasinski to St. Paul, and Daniels’s race was not seriously targeted by outside groups either. Still, Cooper said she was highly impressed by the margins posted by local Republican candidates, including the ultimately unsuccessful Moravchik. She attributed the performance to Republican voters choosing to stick with the ticket rather than split it.
“Traditionally Republicans are independent as a voting block,” she said. “This time they voted the ticket.”
Notably, pro-marijuana candidates did unusually well for third party candidates where they were on the ballot. In the 2nd Congressional District, Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks won nearly 6% of the vote — even though he died weeks before Election Day.
DFLers have repeatedly accused Republicans of attempting to use the pro-marijuana candidates, which gained major party status and thus automatic ballot access in 2018, to siphon off votes from DFLers. However, Carleton College Professor Melanie Freeze said that evidence they “pull votes” disproportionately from one side is typically limited. In addition, polling suggests that the marijuana issue doesn’t break down neatly along party lines.
In the end, pro-marijuana party candidates won more than the total number of votes separating the candidates in both the 1st and 2nd Congressional District, even as incumbents Hagedorn and Craig held on.
Bill Rood, a left-wing activist who ran in the 1st District as the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate and won more than 21,000 votes, said that he strongly contests the notion that his candidacy pulled votes away from DFLer Feehan.
“I think because people are fed up with both Democrats and Republicans,” he said. “This attitude that one party or the other thinks they are entitled to certain votes is disgusting.”
Crisis for pollsters?
Retired Carleton College Political Science Professor Steven Schier said that the results represent a “crisis” for the polling industry as for the second straight election, a surge of Trump support appears to have turned a projected comfortable Democratic victory into a nail biter.
“I think we were misled by the polls that there was going to be a blue wave,” he said. “You can only say Democrats underperformed in respect to false surveys.”
Schier said he’s not sure that Biden is even out of the woods yet, with Trump threatening legal challenges to the results. Still, he conceded that Biden is favored to win the Presidency but that the results down ballot were particularly strong for Republicans.
A significant portion of that Trump surge seems to have come from “shy Trump voters,” disproportionately working class voters who failed to respond to the polls. Nonetheless, Biden’s gains among college educated voters in the suburbs helped him to offset that loss.
On the whole, polls had suggested a result similar to the 2018 midterm elections, when they were largely accurate. But since then, Schier noted that left-wing figures like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar have gained increasing prominence.
“I think that a lot of the unrest and increased liberalism of the Democratic Party got a chilly reception in some parts of the electorate,” he said. “That’s really been a phenomenon of the last two years.”
If Biden does hang on to win, Schier said that Democrats are likely to face a backlash in the 2022 midterm elections. However, he warned that increasing Democratic support in the Twin Cities will make the state difficult to win for Republicans even in a favorable climate.
“The metro area has become a real Democratic bastion that dominates statewide politics,” he said. “That will continue to be a problem for Republicans.”