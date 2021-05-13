Self Storage Dundas recently completed a nearly 23,000-square-foot, three-building expansion in Northfield just northwest of the Dundas Dome.
Managing Partner Norman Oberto said the more than $1.2 million expansion, at 2280 Cannon Road, could double in size in the future depending on community demand. Two of the buildings, completed last year and filled in the fall, have a combined 92 units, each with 7,350 square feet. The third, completed this spring, is 8,250 square feet.
“This is a really economical space,” Oberto said.
Exterior door storage units range from 5-by-5 feet to 10-by-30 feet and hold larger items. Interior corridor storage spaces range from 5-by-5 feet to 10-by-20 feet and typically hold such items as books and records. As of Thursday, two of the 50 units in the newest building have been filled.
The largest Self Storage Dundas site remains just down the road at the intersection of Minnesota Hwy. 3 and County Road 1 in Dundas. The 58,000-square-foot site, built in 1980, has since expanded seven times. Oberto originally tried for an eighth expansion on-site, but Dundas' Comprehensive Plan did not allow for the option. The Northfield site was reportedly the last one available for such use, and Oberto praised the Northfield Planning Commission and City Council for authorizing the rezoning of the property to ensure the project could take place. Though the new site is not connected to the original, Oberto says the spaces are close enough to both be adequately managed.
With the expansion, Self-Storage Dundas includes 624 storage spaces and serves more than 500 customers.
Oberto owned a Lakeville plastics company from 1997-2012. He sold the business that year, retired in 2017, and soon after purchased Dundas Storage Unit LLC. from Jerry Anderson and his partner. Today, Oberto, Brett Reese and Jim Young are managing partners.
The expansion site was previously owned by Jim Gleason. Under the new owners, site improvements have taken place on the west side. Though on-site storage units are not climate-controlled, Oberto said they are designed to keep water out and that the introduction of heating and air conditioning is possible. Surveillance cameras keep watch of the site.
‘Self storage has a place in our society’
Oberto sees himself as “the poster child” for the usefulness of such storage spaces, having used space within the complex since 1997 to store household items. After joining the nonprofit Self Storage Association, Oberto said he became aware of how important such facilities are, adding there are just as many storage spaces as hotels in the U.S.
“It’s a big business,” he added. “Self storage has a place in our society.”