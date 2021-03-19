Two area legislators have reintroduced a proposal to do away with local government lobbyists, but they’ve got plenty of work to do to convince local government officials, let alone their colleagues at the Capitol.
Reps. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, and Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, introduced legislation last month to bar local government entities from hiring lobbyists, including through organizations like the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and the Association of Minnesota Counties. The bill is backed by all but one member of the staunchly conservative New House Republican Caucus, which was formed in 2019 by Munson, Drazkowski and Reps. Cal Bahr and Tim Miller out of frustration with the established Republican leadership.
Drazkowski said he’s long supported efforts to curtail lobbyists, especially those funded by local governments. He sees the lobbyists as a redundant and costly expense for local governments that should be looking to conserve the taxpayer dollar.
“We have property taxpayers paying lobbyists to lobby in St. Paul to raise their taxes again,” he said. “All of us legislators represent our districts and should have a sense of what the needs are.”
Drazkowski noted that many of these lobbyists work for prestigious legal firms in St. Paul and Minneapolis and already earn generous salaries. By contrast, he said the taxpayers who pay their lobbyist salaries are often working people just trying to make ends meet.
The large majority of Minnesota cities and counties are members of one local government lobbying organization or another, be it the League of Minnesota Cities, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities or the Minnesota Association of Townships. With both small and large cities alike jumping on the bandwagon, Drazkowski said many towns feel pressured to join, lest they be left out of crucial funding. Yet instead of enjoying more state dollars, he said that many towns get “taken to the cleaners.”
“It becomes a race — we’ve got to get in this game too or Duluth will get ahead of us,” he said. “Duluth is paying a lot of money to get someone in front of legislators, trying to acquire state funding.”
The 2019 Minnesota Lobbying Services Report, issued by Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha, notes that nearly $10 million was spent on lobbying last year. Roughly half of that was routed through the large lobbying organizations.
In addition to lobbying, local government organizations can provide key networking opportunities and resources for local communities. The League is a prime example of this, as it spends only about 10% of its resources on actual lobbying work.
Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha came out swinging against the proposal, arguing it would handicap the ability of counties to deliver crucial services for programs and residents. About 75% of the county’s budget is fulfilling mandates set forth in state and federal law.
“This would greatly reduce our ability to be able to lobby legislators for more road dollars or more funding for clean waterways,” said Malecha, who previous served as a member of Northfield's City Council. “It would limit us on being able to lobby for more mental health dollars.”
Similarly, Steele County Administrator Scott Golberg similarly offered praise for the Association of Minnesota Counties. While he hadn’t specifically reviewed the Drazkowski/Munson legislation, he’s skeptical of the idea that local elected officials could fill in the gap.
“It all sounds well and good, but the (legislative) process goes on for five months,” he said. “It’s difficult to be in two places at once — to do the work we need to do at home and the go to the legislature.”
Janesville is among the larger cities in Munson’s mostly rural district, and its City Administrator Clinton Rogers is very active with both the Coalition and League. While he also hadn’t reviewed the Munson-Drazkowski bill, Rogers said that both the Coalition and League have provided crucial support for Janesville.
“We’ve used them a lot for lobbying efforts, especially on the Transportation Committee,” he said. “These are two really good organizations and it would be nice if they can continue.”
Senate Local Government Committee chair John Jasinski, R-Faribault, dismissed the proposal and said he’d be surprised if a companion is introduced in the Senate.
Like Golberg, Jasinski, a former Faribault mayor, expressed doubt that local government officials could effectively take on the responsibilities of capitol lobbyists while continuing to work hard for their local communities and tend to their personal and professional lives.
Jasinski added that organizations like the League and Coalition play a crucial role in providing important information for legislators to consider, and are especially important to greater Minnesota communities too small to afford their own lobbyists.
“The Coalition and League really bring a lot of value to the discussion,” he said.