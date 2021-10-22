A Rice County jury delivered three not guilty verdicts Friday in the murder trial of Judana Catherine Williams, charged in the September 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend.
Williams, 28, maintained that she stabbed Michael Bongers, 53, in self-defense during an argument over her refusal to leave his southeast Faribault home in search of drugs.
But prosecutors saw it differently, saying Bongers suffered two stab wounds, including one nearly 4 inches deep that perforated a lung and his heart, and several other wounds, including those they believe were defensive wounds inflicted as he tried to fight off Williams, as she attacked him with a large kitchen knife.
The case, postponed by COVID-19 and an appeal following Judge Christine Long's decision to exclude a portion of Williams' interview with Faribault police from trial, was a challenge to prosecute, said Rice County Attorney John Fossum. Given the nature of the case, there was no one to refute Williams' testimony about what happened the night of the stabbing.
Bongers' daughter, Megan Bongers, in the courtroom to hear the late afternoon verdict, said she was "devastated."
"She had priors, and she should have been easily convicted, and I don't know how that happened," Megan Bongers said of Williams. "She has assaulted my dad numerous times in the past."
Williams has been charged three times with domestic assault-related crimes, twice in which Bongers was the victim, according to court records. Of the three cases, two were dismissed.
In June 2018, Williams pleaded guilty to violating a no contact order taken out by Bongers. And in August 2018, Long sentenced her to two years probation, ordered her not to use or possess drugs or alcohol, and to complete a chemical assessment plan.
Bongers had also been convicted of domestic assault. In 2006, he was placed on one year of probation.
Williams, dressed in all black, sat bolt upright until Long announced the first not guilty verdict for second-degree murder. Only then, it seemed, could she relax, and leaned to her left toward her attorney, Kassius Benson. Prosecutors also charged Williams with second-degree assault in the days following Bongers' death, but amended the charges in August to add a second count of second-degree murder while committing a felony.
Fossum, who said he was "disappointed" with the resolution of the case, agreed that additional evidence Long declined to admit may have made a difference in the verdict.
On Oct. 14, Faribault police took a report from a witness who claimed he saw Williams stab another man a year or two before Bongers' death.
But by then, jury selection had concluded and the trial was about to begin. Defense attorney Benson, in a motion filed Oct. 17, wrote that the timing of the information would cause undue prejudice to his client, noted that the alleged victim had been interviewed previously by police and denied he'd been stabbed by Williams, and questioned the witness' motive in making the 11th-hour statement.
"… Clearly we didn't convince the jury she wasn't acting in self defense," said Fossum, who commended lead attorney Adam Johnson for his work on the case. "But I feel like we put the best case together."