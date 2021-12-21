Kathleen Cap, a volunteer at the Paradise Center for the Arts for 10 years, feels lucky to have a building like the Paradise in her local community and describes all it has to offer as a “real treasure.” From volunteers, the board of directors, staff and now members of the 100 Club, it just goes to show the amount of passion people have for the arts in the local community.
Paradise Center for the Arts Executive Director Heidi Nelson acknowledged this notion Friday evening, as she celebrated all of the 100 Club members who helped pay off the Paradise’s mortgage.
The Paradise announced its debt-free journey in October, when it went from almost $500,000 in debt to being debt free more than two months ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline, amid a worldwide pandemic.
Nelson told the Faribault City Council during an October meeting the Paradise’s monthly debt payments of more than $5,500 were affecting their ability to offer a variety of programming at an affordable price. The council approved a $250,000 payment to the Paradise at an Oct. 12 meeting. The funds were meant to go with $230,500 raised by the Paradise and its Board of Directors. Together, the sum of money helped eliminate the debt.
A lifetime membership opportunity was created to help pay off the debt, known as the 100 Club, where people donate $2,500 for up to two people in the same household. Along with the lifetime membership benefits, members received permission for the private event, “burn the mortgage” party. They will also receive admission to an annual private party to celebrate the accomplishment of being “debt free,” and a sneak peak into the upcoming programming that is available to the community, according to the Paradise.
Names of 100 Club members will also adorn a creative art piece to be displayed in the lobby of the Paradise.
A new page
Following cocktails, appetizers and a time for 100 Club members to socialize among each other, attendees of the “burn the mortgage” party gathered outside the main entrance. Each participant was handed a sparkler to light and hold in the air, as Nelson, along with three of the Paradise’s past executive directors, lit a corner of the mortgage and tossed it into a barrel.
After getting another drink or bite to eat, attendees gathered in the Bahl Family Auditorium for the State of the Paradise speech by Nelson.
During the speech, Nelson recognized past executive directors in attendance: Kristen Twitchell, Ryan Heinritz and Tami Jo Resler, as everything builds on the next, and they left her to continue on in a good path.
With a personality to ask people for help when in need and a responsibility to keep arts in the community, Nelson feels thankful for all those who have provided feedback in any way.
”I believe everyone loves the arts in Minnesota,” said Nelson to attendees of the Friday evening party. “People love it so much they are willing to give money to support them. You are the people who made that happen. Pandemic or not, you did it because you believe in the arts.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic presented some challenges, through Zoom calls, some tears and uncertainty, Nelson said she found her way, thanks to some “really good help.”
Nelson also took time to recognize staff members: Julie Fakler, Caitlin Lipinski, Jennifer Kluzak, Sara Caron, Rhonda Norgaard, Char Johnson and Vicky Peterson for their time and effort in the Paradise. She also thanked the Board of Directors, especially Board Chair Patrick Braucher, for continued support, and volunteers who make everything run so smoothly and help out because they have a passion for the Paradise.
Some projects Nelson discussed, now that the Paradise is debt free, is making the switch to a digital marquee, as it would allow for advertisements of educational classes and/or increasing ticket sales. A digital option would also allow them to promote events and classes in other languages like Spanish and Somali. Adding acoustic panels to the ceiling of the auditorium is another example of the opportunities available now.
The band, Mick Sterling Presents, provided musical entertainment for guests to conclude the evening.