Northfield Convention and Visitors Bureau revenue dropped 46% in the first eight months of this year due to a spate of cancelled events and continued consumer caution amid COVID-19.
Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Peterson, who also serves as CVB director, noted two Northfield hotels were offline for six to eight weeks following the onset of the pandemic and continuing public apprehension at staying at hotels. Graduations, reunions, weddings and Defeat of Jesse James Days, a five-day festival that typically draws at least 200,000 people into Northfield, were also cancelled.
The story is much the same in Faribault and Owatonna.
“People are not staying in hotels,” Peterson said. “People are not moving around.
“It was a snowball effect.”
Peterson, who is also a member of the Minnesota Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, noted the continuing uncertainty many in the hospitality industry feel because of the uncertainty about a COVID-19 vaccine and questions regarding when consumer confidence about the safety of travel will return. Peterson is also grappling with the pending loss of college students, considered 25% of the city’s population, for two months starting around Thanksgiving.
“I wish I could predict that, I wish I could, but without a vaccine and consumer confidence, I can’t say for sure,” she said of lodging revenue projections over the next six months.
City-approved lodging tax fund the Convention and Visitors bureaus, so any change in lodging revenues translates to a reduction in funds available to promote local tourism.
Northfield's CVB staff has adjusted operations to accommodate the revenue loss so far this year by pulling much of the organization's advertising and embarking on a smaller ad campaign and reworking some grant opportunities with Explore Minnesota.
In Faribault, June and July lodging tax revenues were approximately 25% of the previous two-year average for the months, said Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President/CEO Nort Johnson. In April and May, revenue levels were at 30% of normal. This year, he is budgeting for Faribault's CVB to have less than 50% of previous annual averages.
While those losses have inhibited the ability for Visit Faribault to market the community and instill confidence in the safety of the city’s lodging establishments, Johnson expressed gratitude at the work of community partners and the presence of state grants to reduce the shortfalls.
“We’re still functioning, just not at the level we’d like to,” he said.
The Northfield, Faribault and Owatonna chambers are collaborating on a three-year effort, Minne-Roadtrip, intended to promote tourism in the region. Though goals have been pared down due to the pandemic, organizers are seeking to instill consumer confidence that the cities are still good, safe places to come for a day or a weekend.
To Peterson, Minne-Roadtrip could serve as a launching pad for a renewal of consumer confidence in the safety of lodging establishments. She noted the extensive sanitary precautions undertaken at local hotels.
“If people would just step aside and see that, they would just feel more confident and come back,” she said.
Despite the problems the pandemic is posing, Peterson said Northfield is uniquely suited to recover because of the college-related visits the city generates. She expects tourism numbers to reach pre-pandemic levels after Carleton and St. Olaf begin hosting events again.
'We're still functioning'
Ashley Canedy, a front desk employee at AmericInn by Wyndham Northfield, said the establishment has “been staying pretty busy” with a constant flow of construction worker guests. She said revenue was down earlier in the pandemic but has since recovered, noting staff are working even harder to clean and disinfect high-touch areas. Also, employees practice social distancing and follow guidelines intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Karen Pehrson, director of conventions and tourism for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said the Steele County city has seen an influx of visitors. And like Northfield, they tend to be construction employees working on local projects.
Pehrson noted that its lodging tax revenue returned to pre-COVID levels in July for the first time, and she hopes to maintain or increase that percentage throughout the rest of the year.
According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the dramatic loss of lodging revenue is being felt across the U.S.
According to the industry trade group, hotels have lost more than $46 billion since the pandemic began in mid-February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported 4.8 million hospitality and leisure jobs have been lost in that timeframe. As of July 30, more than half of hotel rooms were empty across the country.
In southern Rice County, Johnson said outdoor resort revenue has picked up following a downturn.
“We’re thankful for that for those resort communities,” he said. “We have fantastic hotel partners that have gone to the top degrees of being ready to handle consumers."
Johnson added some CVBs are having a harder time, especially in Minneapolis, due to COVID-19 and the riots following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of city police in late May. Johnson cited that unrest, along with talk of defunding the Minneapolis Police Department, as contributing to a lack of tourist confidence.
“We are hopeful that those conversations can be softened,” he said.