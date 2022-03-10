Local public schools have seen attendance figures suffer during the pandemic, as some parents are opting to shift their children to private schools or pursue alternatives such as homeschooling.
Newly released data from the Minnesota Department of Education showed that, for the second year in a row, enrollment at Minnesota school districts declined over the prior year. However, the enrollment drop was much smaller, at about 0.3% of total statewide enrollment.
Any decline in enrollment can create financial challenges for public school districts. Most sources of funding are based on enrollment numbers.
Most area school districts saw a decline in enrollment the last two years. Faribault (3,328 students in 2021-22) and St. Peter (2,198 students in 2021-22) school districts have been hit particularly hard by recent enrollment trends, with both reporting an enrollment decline of close to 200 students in the last two years.
Northfield School District (3,914 students in 2021-22), where many students open enroll from outside the community, saw a dip of about 90 students over two years. Waseca School District (1,783 students in 2021-22) saw its numbers drop by over 100 students in two years. Le Sueur-Henderson (946 students in 2021-22), which continues to struggle with funding, dropped by 36 students over two years. Medford (900 students in 2021-22) dipped by 29 students. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (754 students in 2021-22) dipped by 28 students.
Kenyon-Wanamingo (659 students in 2021-22) experienced the most severe drop in enrollment, percentage-wise. The district lost 91 students over the last two years — a drop of 3% from 2019-20 to 2020-21 and a drop of 9% from 2020-21 to 2021-22.
Locally, Owatonna Public Schools (at 4,962 students in 2021-22) did see a slight increase in enrollment last year, though not as high as its drop the previous year. Tri-City United (1,929 students in 2021-22) is the only large school district in the area with enrollment levels currently above pre-pandemic levels, having seen a slight dip between 2019-20 and 2020-21, but a larger gain from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (704 students in 2021-22) also increased in enrollment over the pandemic — an increase of 25 enrolled students from 2019-20 to 2021-22. The same for Cleveland Public School (559 students in 2021-22), which has increased enrollment by 45 students.
At local private schools, like St. Mary’s in Owatonna, the opposite has happened. Principal Jen Swanson said that, for years, class sizes had been stagnant or in decline. Now, the K-8 side of the school has seen an increase in enrollment.
“Some families came to us, because we were able to stay in person, as some other schools went to distance or hybrid learning,” she said. “We were able to stay in person because of our size.”
At Trinity Lutheran School in Janesville, Principal Wade Stockman said that enrollment increased by about 20 students in the pandemic’s wake — a huge increase for a school of roughly 100 students.
The school was able to maintain in-person classes at most times, aside from the early months of the pandemic and a brief period of quarantine after a teacher contracted the virus. While parents appreciate the commitment to in-person learning, Stockman said that the school’s appeal is deeper than that.
“I think people have been looking for a school that speaks to what’s going on in society and their beliefs,” he said.
Districts with fewer students are now looking at having to make do with less.
St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth said that, while St. Peter High School has managed to hang onto higher enrollment figures achieved after roughly a decade of growth, the decrease has been stark in primary school grades.
“We are seeing an increased number of families choosing to homeschool or go to a parochial school, because they didn’t have as restrictive strategies for COVID,” he said.
Across the state kindergarten enrollment rebounded by 5% this year after dropping 9% last year. Some districts are reporting strong kindergarten registrations for next year.
“A lot of families are signing up for kindergarten,” Gronseth said. “We’re already ahead of previous years."